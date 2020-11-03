Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? What happened in the murder case?

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? is a new documentary series that aims to get to the bottom of a mystery that shocked a nation.

The four parter will explore the death of Argentinian socialite Maria Marta.

October 27, 2002, was just a normal day for the residents of luxury gated-community Carmel, Argentina.

But, this is all changes when Carlos Carrascosa arrives home after a football match to find his wife dead…

What happened to the Argentinian socialite?

María Marta García Belsunce was a wealthy, 50-year-old Argentinian socialite, living in the upper-class ‘country club’ neighbourhood of Carmel, in Buenos Aires.

She had wed her husband, Carlos Carracosa, 19 years earlier.

On the day of her murder, Maria Marta had been planning to play tennis, but it started raining so she decided to stay home instead.

A few hours later, Carracosa made his way back home from a football match, only to discover the body of his wife in the bathroom.

Read more: Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: Did he eat his victims?

At first, it looked as though her death was an accident – medics on the scene presumed that she had slipped, fallen and fatally knocked her head on the taps.

Despite it sounding like a highly unlikely accident, the family signed a pre-death certificate confirming this.

Yet, something was bothering Maria Marta’s step-brother about the whole situation. A few weeks later, he pushed for an inquiry and prosecutor Diego Molina Pico opened up an investigation.

Read more: Is The Haunting of Bly Manor among the least frightening ‘scary Netflix dramas’ ever?

María Marta García Belsunce was murdered in 2002 (Credit: Netflix)

Read more: The best true crime documentaries to watch after American Murder

Was Maria’s death an accident?

On speaking with the paramedic who also expressed doubts about the victim’s cause of death, Molina Pico opened up the case and called for an autopsy.

Remarkably, this had been overlooked for an entire month since the death of Maria Marta.

When the delayed autopsy finally took place, pathologists found five bullets in her skull. Obviously, her death was no longer just an accident.

What happens in the documentary?

We join the documentary at a crucial point in the case, there could have been foul play by a number of people close to Maria Marta, including her husband.

The docu-series then follows the extraordinary news story of the accused, involving new theories on drug cartels and a botched robbery.

Although, even in 2020, there’s still no definite answer as to who killed Maria Marta and why.

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? will be on Netflix from Thursday, 5 November.

Who do you think was responsible for the death of Maria Marta? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.