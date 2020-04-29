Car Share: Peter Kay 'thrilled' to hear BBC will air repeats of his comedy show

Comedian Peter Kay has told fans he is "thrilled" to hear his comedy series Car Share is heading to BBC iPlayer.

The Bolton-born funnyman's sitcom, in which he co-stars alongside actress Sian Gibson, returned for a one-off, audio-only special earlier this month.

And now, all 12 episodes of the original two series will be made available as a boxset from May 15.

Peter Kay's Car Share is coming back to iPlayer (Credit: Richard Jennings / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

The programme will also be shown on BBC One.

Peter Kay told fans he is "thrilled"

Speaking about the announcement on Facebook, Peter, 46, said: "I'm thrilled, it really couldn't be shown at a better time."

And Shane Allen, Controller of BBC Comedy, said of the news: "Car Share was one of the major comedy hits of the last decade. [It] is just the tonic for our times as we join John and Kayleigh on their laughter-filled journeys to work and also towards one another's hearts."

Ahead of the one-off special airing, Peter expressed his wish that it cheer Brits up during the coronavirus lockdown.

Peter told fans he was "thrilled" at the news (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He explained: "It's a horrific situation right now we're all going through. Like so many I felt compelled to try and do something positive in an effort to cheer people in some way.

"Sian Gibson, Paul Coleman and myself got together via t'internet and wrote a new short episode of Car Share in an effort to try cheer people up.

It really couldn't be shown at a better time.

"It's all happened very quickly, in fact it didn't exist a week ago. Obviously we weren't able to film anything because of the lockdown. But I hope people will use their imagination and enjoy listening."

Perfect timing

"Here's hoping people enjoy having John and Kayleigh back. Lord knows we need it right now."

Car Share aired across two series between 2015 and 2017, wrapping up with a two-part finale in 2018.

Car Share returned for a one-off special this month (Credit: BBC)

It centred on John (Peter), an assistant manager at a supermarket, and his colleague Kayleigh (Sian). As part of the story, the pair participated in a company car-sharing scheme.

Earlier this month, Peter delighted fans when he returned to screens briefly for an appearance in BBC charity show The Big Night In.

