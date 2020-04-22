Captain Tom Moore to perform in the final of Britain's Got Talent

Captain Tom Moore is set to perform on the Britain's Got Talent final.

The 100-year-old veteran - who has raised more than £27.5 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden - recently teamed up with Michael Ball and the NHS Voices of Care choir .

They created Number 1 charity single You'll Never Walk Alone. And producers of the talent show are desperate to get them on board to sing at the end of the series.

It's currently unclear how the programme will play out because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here it is! Me and @mrmichaelball version of ‘You'll Never Walk Alone’ is available to download NOW. Supported by the incredible NHS Voices for Care Choir. Download here: https://t.co/vdCuR3FGzk#walkwithtom #TomorrowWillBeAGoodDay — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) April 17, 2020

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre TV column: "The whole nation has been totally blown away by Tom.

"So what could be better than getting him on board for the BGT final, which is a celebration of everything that makes this country great.

"With the lockdown, it's all up in the air at the moment in terms of dates for the live shows but BGT are determined to get back on air later this year.

Tom is at the top of the production team's wish list so it's just a waiting game now

"Michael sang live with Susan Boyle during last year's final and his team have said they are keen to try and make it work.

"Tom is at the top of the production team's wish list so it's just a waiting game now.

"Everyone is hoping they can make it work as it would be a huge coup for the show."

Today I completed my final 10 laps, and although the mission is complete - I am going to keep on going. The donations stand at 15.5 MILLION pounds - wow. Thank you all - now let's continue to support our NHS! Images by Emma Sohl - Capture The Light Photography#walkwithtom pic.twitter.com/UhDmUD3HCO — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) April 16, 2020

It was recently claimed show boss Simon Cowell is also keen to secure One Direction - who he put together on The X Factor - for a performance on BGT.

This followed rumours they are to reunite for their 10th anniversary, but it faces competition from The Late Late Show host James Corden.

A source said: "Cowell and Corden are now in a battle for who gets One Direction to perform together again first.

"Simon was their mentor who first had the idea of putting them together as a group and they are one of the most successful acts from one of his shows.

"But while all the One Direction boys adore Simon and enjoy working with him, there are other TV shows today."

