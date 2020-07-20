Captain Sir Tom Moore reveals the Queen's touching words to him as he received knighthood

Captain Sir Tom Moore has revealed the moment he received a knighthood from the Queen.

The army veteran, 100, was knighted at Windsor Castle on Friday (July 17) after raising more than £32million for the NHS.

He met Her Majesty, 94, face-to-face but maintained social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Captain Tom Moore was knighted in a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Friday (Credit: ITV)

Captain Tom appeared on Monday's Good Morning Britain to speak about his knighthood.

What did he say?

He said: "I’ve never ever had such a time in all my life as to be there speaking to the Queen, who’s such a delightful person.

"She was absolutely marvellous. When she tapped me on the shoulder with her sword, which had been her father’s, she did it so gently.

"She was the kindest person you could ever wish to meet."

Captain Tom said the Queen was "absolutely marvellous" (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He continued: "She looked round at all of us as a family and said, 'You’ve done so well.'

"It was an absolute pleasure and honour to be able to speak to the Queen so close.

"We had to keep our distance of course, but we managed very well to have a little conversation, just to say it was a delightful time for me."

Revealing why he wants to remain ‘Captain Tom Moore’ and not ‘Captain Sir Tom Moore’, he said: "Never ever did I anticipate so many weeks ago that I would be anything like that.

"I must say it sounds rather nice.. Captain Sir Tom Moore, and I am enjoying it, but I’m still Tom Moore and to the outside world I’m still Captain Tom."

Captain Tom said the Queen told him and his family they had done "so well" (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, last week, Captain Tom said it was a "huge honour" to be get knighted and meeting the Queen.

What did he say?

A tweet on his official account shared the message: "I could never have imagined this would happen to me. It is such a huge honour and I am very much looking forward to meeting Her Majesty The Queen.

Sir Tom said it was a "huge honour" to be get knighted (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"It is going to be the most special of days for me."

Other investitures were reportedly due to take place at Buckingham Palace, in London, and the Royal Family's Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh, in June and July.

