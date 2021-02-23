Captain Sir Tom Moore planned to feature a witty remark on his headstone, daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore has revealed.

The war veteran died on February 2 in Bedford Hospital aged 100 after battling coronavirus.

On Tuesday’s Good Morning Britain, Sir Tom’s daughter Hannah spoke to hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid about her late father.

Captain Sir Tom Moore planned to feature a witty remark on his headstone, daughter Hannah revealed (Credit: Heart Breakfast)

What did daughter Hannah say?

Earlier today (February 23), Hannah explained how her father had already planned details for his own funeral.

Piers, 55, asked: “Is it true that on his tombstone he wants it to say, ‘Told you I was old’?”

He had a sense of humour – humour runs in the family.

Hannah laughed: “It really is! He had a sense of humour – humour runs in the family.

“His uncle Arthur was on the stage.”

Hannah discussed her late father on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

Furthermore, Hannah opened up on how her family are coping following Sir Tom’s death.

His daughter shared: “What is there not to miss? It’s really hard to describe to you.

Read more: Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter Hannah admits trolling of her dad would have ‘broken his heart’

“I open the cupboard and his things are in it. Or I’m doing the shopping and not putting his things on it. We’ll miss the noise.

“He would be out with the dogs up in his shed or in his car. He was one whole solid big fifth of our family.”

‘He was very clear he wanted us to eat Victoria sponge cake and sandwiches afterwards.’ Captain Tom’s daughter Hannah says he was very clear about what he wants at his funeral. She reveals he wants his tombstone to read ‘I told you I was old’.@piersmorgan | @susannareid100 pic.twitter.com/3jZPWLu36V — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 23, 2021

In addition, Hannah went on to explain she feels “incredible loss”.

She added: “We miss everything – the noise and now it’s just the silence.”

When is Captain Sir Tom Moore’s funeral?

Meanwhile, a “small family funeral” for Sir Tom will take place on Saturday (February 27).

His family has asked the public not to attend and “continue to support the NHS by staying at home”.

Captain Sir Tom Moore died earlier this month (Credit: ITV)

In line with the current restrictions, only eight of his family will attend the funeral.

They will be his two daughters, Lucy Teixeira and Hannah Ingram-Moore, four grandchildren and his sons-in-laws.

In a statement, Sir Tom’s family said: “Over the past year our father spoke openly about his death and his funeral…

Read more: Captain Tom Moore’s daughter reveals the Queen sent family a ‘lovely’ letter

“…and had wondered out-loud if perhaps the interest in him over the last 12 months would mean we would need to have more Victoria Sponge cakes available for the extra guests.

“Sadly, like so many other families affected by the pandemic, we have no choice but to hold a small family funeral, which will take place this Saturday.”

They also revealed that he wrote a book before he died, Captain Tom’s Life Lessons, which will be released this year.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.