Viewers of Death In Paradise were thrilled when old favourite Camille Bourdey made a dramatic return to the show last night (February 4).

Camille (played by actress Sara Martins) hasn’t appeared in the crime drama since the end of series four.

However, after a tense case involving the murder of a classical pianist, Camille made a dramatic return.

And fans could hardly contain their delight.

Camille made a dramatic return (Credit: BBC)

What happened with Camille in Death In Paradise last night?

Death In Paradise is celebrating its 10th anniversary and has been teasing some big-name comebacks.

Ben Miller is set to return in tonight’s concluding episode.

But last night it was the turn of Camille.

Viewers saw Commissioner Patterson telephone her after her mother Catherine was attacked by a mystery assailant.

It was then viewers got to see Camille again – working as a policewoman in Paris.

She told her old boss that she would be back as soon as she could.

How did fans react?

One fan on Twitter wrote: “Camille, Florence and Katherine – the classic ladies of #DeathInParadise. So nice to see them all in the same episode again.

“Still absolutely amazing characters. Great episode all in all, really interesting mystery.”

Another said: “What an episode!! I didn’t breathe for the last 10 mins!!

What an episode!! I didn’t breathe for the last 10 mins!!

“So lovely to see Camille again! Can’t wait for the next episode. What a hero Neville Parker is becoming!”

Finally, a third simply commented: “Ah belle du jour, Camille bliss.”

What theories did the fans have?

Fans also had their own theories as to what was happening.

With the murder of the pianist connected to criminal Aidan Shawcross, who seemingly died 20 years ago, fans had questions.

Especially when Catherine was attacked.

One fan said: “Did Catherine do a deal with Shawcross for money, 20 years ago, in order to make sure she was able to give Camille a good life?

“Did she help him disappear?

“That story about her mother selling her soul to the devil as she was attacked was not random.”

Death In Paradise continues tonight (Friday February 5) at 9pm on BBC One.

