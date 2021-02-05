Camille in Death In Paradise
TV

Camille in Death In Paradise: Viewers thrilled as fan favourite returns to the show

Viewers couldn't be happier at Camille's return

By Paul Hirons

Viewers of Death In Paradise were thrilled when old favourite Camille Bourdey made a dramatic return to the show last night (February 4).

Camille (played by actress Sara Martins) hasn’t appeared in the crime drama since the end of series four.

However, after a tense case involving the murder of a classical pianist, Camille made a dramatic return.

And fans could hardly contain their delight.

Camille in Death In Paradise
Camille made a dramatic return (Credit: BBC)

What happened with Camille in Death In Paradise last night?

Death In Paradise is celebrating its 10th anniversary and has been teasing some big-name comebacks.

Ben Miller is set to return in tonight’s concluding episode.

But last night it was the turn of Camille.

Read more: Death In Paradise teaser confirms return of Richard Poole and Camille Bordey next week

Viewers saw Commissioner Patterson telephone her after her mother Catherine was attacked by a mystery assailant.

It was then viewers got to see Camille again – working as a policewoman in Paris.

She told her old boss that she would be back as soon as she could.

How did fans react?

One fan on Twitter wrote: “Camille, Florence and Katherine – the classic ladies of #DeathInParadise. So nice to see them all in the same episode again.

“Still absolutely amazing characters. Great episode all in all, really interesting mystery.”

Another said: “What an episode!! I didn’t breathe for the last 10 mins!!

What an episode!! I didn’t breathe for the last 10 mins!!

“So lovely to see Camille again! Can’t wait for the next episode. What a hero Neville Parker is becoming!”

Finally, a third simply commented: “Ah belle du jour, Camille bliss.”

What theories did the fans have?

Fans also had their own theories as to what was happening.

With the murder of the pianist connected to criminal Aidan Shawcross, who seemingly died 20 years ago, fans had questions.

Especially when Catherine was attacked.

Read more: Sara Martins in Death In Paradise: How did Camille leave and why is she REALLY back?

One fan said: “Did Catherine do a deal with Shawcross for money, 20 years ago, in order to make sure she was able to give Camille a good life?

“Did she help him disappear?

“That story about her mother selling her soul to the devil as she was attacked was not random.”

Death In Paradise continues tonight (Friday February 5) at 9pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Katie Price
Katie Price declares she is ‘disabled for life’ after breaking her feet on holiday
the vixen the chase
The Chase: Bradley Walsh stunned as contestant makes show history against The Vixen
The Drowning ending
The Drowning ending: Five plot holes as viewers mock final episode
The Drowning series on Channel 5, Jodie and Mark
After the finale of The Drowning on C5, what are the next top TV dramas coming up in 2021?
Jasmine Harman weight
Jasmine Harman praised as ‘inspirational’ as she shows off lockdown weight gain
Death In Paradise: Niamh Cusack stars as Maggie but what else has she been in? So much!