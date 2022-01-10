Call The Midwife viewers issue Trixie and Matthew plea to BBC

Call The Midwife viewers have implored Trixie to get together with Matthew.

The slow-burning friendship is edging towards something more, and in last night’s episodes (Sunday January 9), the two were seen chatting intimately on the telephone.

However, so strong are viewers’ hopes for the pair to get together that some said that they will “smash the TV” if it doesn’t happen.

Trixie on the phone to Matthew…. yes, go and see him! (Credit: BBC)

What happened to Trixie and Matthew in Call The Midwife?

In an episode that saw Mrs Higgins cause havoc with a recorder at Nonnatus House, fans waited patiently for any new Trixie and Matthew action.

Towards the end of the episode, Trixie phoned Matthew.

She asked him how his treatment went, and he told her that son Jonathan was doing well.

He also said that she should come over and see them some time.

“Perhaps I could drop in later this week…” Trixie responded coyly to the invitation.

“He’d love to see you… we both would,” Jonathan said.

Please, please Trixie accept any invitation to dinner, lunch, breakfast, high tea with Matthew that is going #CallTheMidwife — Sue (@tartanmog) January 9, 2022

I'm happy for Trixie and Matthew to continue on being slow burn SO LONG AS they get that payoff and their happy ending together eventually 🥺 #CallTheMidwife — Emma 🍂💫 (@emrobros) January 9, 2022

RIGHT I CANT TAKE THIS MUCH LONGER I NEED AT LEAST A 15 MINUTE SCENE OF TRIXIE AND MATTHEW #CallTheMidwife — mols (@molliemaeg) January 9, 2022

What did viewers say about Call The Midwife fave Trixie and Matthew?

The brief scene lit the touchpaper for many viewers, who commented on the slow-burn relationship.

And they urged Trixie to sort it out!

One urged: “Please, please Trixie accept any invitation to dinner, lunch, breakfast, high tea with Matthew that is going #CallTheMidwife.”

Another implored: “I’m happy for Trixie and Matthew to continue on being slow burn SO LONG AS they get that payoff and their happy ending together eventually.”

Another wrote: “RIGHT I CANT TAKE THIS MUCH LONGER I NEED AT LEAST A 15 MINUTE SCENE OF TRIXIE AND MATTHEW #CallTheMidwife.”

In reply to that tweet another fan proclaimed: “So slow burning I’m going to smash my TV shows if Matthew and Trixie don’t happen soon #CallTheMidwife.”

Matthew is also being coy (Credit: BBC)

What did Helen say about Trixie’s relationship with Matthew?

Before the new, 11th series began, Trixie actress Helen George teased an “emotional” storyline between the two.

She told journalists about Trixie’s relationship with Matthew: “There are so many obstacles to overcome and it’s such a tricky… it’s a friendship really and a support network for both of them before it becomes anything romantic.

“And I think it takes a long time for them to [become romantic].

“I think as well it’s one of these things everyone else possibly sees around them before they see it themselves.”

You’re not kidding… let’s hope they both realise soon!