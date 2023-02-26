Call the Midwife star Helen George teases wedding trouble for Trixie and Matthew

Call the Midwife star Helen George has teased that Trixie and Matthew’s wedding might be in “jeopardy”.

The fan-favourite couple finally got engaged in the 2022 Christmas special, with the wedding due to take place on the show tonight (February 26).

However, speaking with the RadioTimes earlier this month, Call the Midwife stars Helen George and Olly Rix, who play Trixie and Matthew, teased that the wedding won’t be as easy as fans hoped.

Trixie and Matthew are a fan-favourite couple on Call the Midwife. (Credit: BBC)

Call the Midwife star teases Trixie and Matthew’s wedding ‘won’t be smooth sailing’

Helen hinted at Trixie and Matthew’s big day and admitted trouble could be looming.

She said: “I mean it’s never completely smooth sailing. There’s always got to be a bit of jeopardy.”

Olly, who plays Matthew, added that “there wouldn’t be any drama if it was smooth sailing, so, buckle up”.

Matthew and Trixie met back in season 10 when Matthew lost his wife Fiona in childbirth.

The couple have had a lot of drama since, but that hasn’t stopped fans from loving them and their relationship.

So will they live happily ever after? You’ll have to tune in tonight to find out!

Call the Midwife fans are hoping a big development for Trixie is coming soon (Credit: BBC)

Pitter patter of tiny feet for Trixie?

Call the Midwife viewers have also shared their hopes that the couple will start a family of their own soon.

Speculating about what could be to come for the couple, one fan tweeted a series of baby emojis.

They added: “I sense that a wedding isn’t the only happy news Trixie and Matthew have to share.“

Call the Midwife continues tonight Sunday, February 26 at 8pm on BBC One.

