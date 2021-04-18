Stephen McCann reprises his role as Doctor Patrick Turner in Call the Midwife this Sunday (April 18 2021), but who is Stephen McGann’s wife and what’s the real life tragedy behind the role?

How old is the actor and who are his famous brothers?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Call The Midwife star Stephen McGann as Dr Patrick Turner (Credit: BBC One)

Who is Stephen McCann and what’s he been in before?

Viewers know Stephen for his portrayal of Doctor Patrick Turner in the BBC One period drama series Call the Midwife.

However, he began his professional acting career in 1982, starring in the West End musical Yakety Yak.

He has since appeared on stage and on screen, including his role as Mickey in the West End hit musical Blood Brothers.

He portrayed the character of Sean Reynolds in Emmerdale from 1999 to 2002.

Stephen has also appeared in Brookside, Strauss Dynasty, The Hanging Gale, The Bill and Casualty.

When he’s not performing, Stephen is a public speaker and science communicator.

He graduated from Imperial College London with a master’s degree in Science Communication.

Who are his brothers and are they all actors?

Stephen’s father Joe was a Royal Naval Commando who died in 1984, and his mother Clare was a teacher.

The actor has three brothers who are all actors – including Mark, 59, Paul, 61, and Joe, 62.

Mark McGann is known for his work on stage and on telly, with roles including Tom Crean in Shackleton and Marcus Bannermen in The Grand.

More recently, he has moved into writing and directing.

Paul McGann is famous for his role in the pitch black comedy Withnail and I in 1987.

He later portrayed the eighth incarnation of the Doctor in the 1996 Doctor Who TV film.

Paul is also known for playing Lieutenant William Bush in the series Hornblower.

Joe McGann is perhaps best known for his role as Charlie Burrows in the 90s sitcom The Upper Hand, or his portrayal of Alex Wells in soap Night & Day.

More recently, he portrayed Edward Hutchinson between 2019 and 2020 in Hollyoaks.

The brothers also have a younger sister named Clare.

Hollyoaks’ Edward Hutchinson played by Joe McGann (Credit: Lime Pictures)

How old is Call The Midwife star Stephen McGann and where is he from?

Stephen Vincent McGann was born on February 02 1963 in Liverpool.

He is currently 58 years old.

Who is Stephen McGann’s wife?

Stephen McGann’s wife is screenwriter and Call the Midwife creator Heidi Thomas.

They have been married for more than 30 years and have a grown-up son called Dominic.

They currently live in Cambridge.

Heidi recently admitted that sometimes Call the Midwife is the “sole topic of conversation” in their household, but that she never gives her husband a sneak peek at the storylines.

Stephen McGann’s wife Heidi accompanies him to a red carpet event (Credit: Splash)

Stephen McGann’s wife: Who does he play in Call the Midwife?

The actor has played Doctor Patrick Turner ever since 2012, when the series began.

Patrick is a GP who works closely with the midwives and nurses who tend to Poplar’s poorest district.

He was first introduced at the end of the pilot episode, arriving at a patient’s home just after she had prematurely given birth and suffered a subsequent haemorrhage.

Patrick is married to midwife Shelagh Mannion.

Stephen McGann’s wife: What is the real life tragedy behind the role?

The actor has spoken about how his twin brothers tragically died at birth.

While talking about his pride in the show, he shared a very personal story about his mother tragically losing his eldest brothers at birth in the 1950s.

He told ITV in an interview: “The oldest of the McGan brothers sadly died at birth, they were twins.

“They were called Joseph and John.

“My mum was a ‘Call The Midwife’ girl – a 1950s young mum.

“Her first pregnancy was unsuccessful and she had a really traumatic pregnancy.”

Call the Midwife returns on Sunday April 18 2021 at 8pm on BBC One.

