Jennifer Kirby has quit Call the Midwife after four years.

The 31-year-old star has played Nurse Valerie Dyer since series six of the BBC One period drama.

Why has Jennifer Kirby left?

Jennifer told followers on Instagram: “After four joyful years spent with Call The Midwife I have decided to say goodbye to Nonnatus, Val, and the wonderful cast, crew and production team.

“The programme is truly a national treasure, and it will always be a huge honour for me to have been a part of something so wonderful.

“I can’t wait to keep watching our beloved Nonnatuns from the other side of the screen.

“Love live Call The Midwife. So long, chicks. X.”

What did they say about Jennifer’s exit?

The programme’s executive producer Pippa Harris praised the departing star following the news of her exit.

She told RadioTimes.com: “It has been a delight to work with Jennifer on Call The Midwife and we wish her well as she cycles away from Nonnatus House.”

When is Call The Midwife coming back?

Jennifer’s announcement comes as the cast of the show work on the upcoming Call The Midwife Christmas special.

The series has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, but everyone has now returned to work.

Furthermore, we now know that the festive special will be set in 1965.

Creator Heidi Thomas said: “Everyone is overjoyed to be whisking the dust sheets off Nonnatus House and getting back to filming after lockdown.

“It is a particular thrill to be able to deliver the Christmas Special on time, just as we promised at the start of the pandemic.

“We are very much a family at Call The Midwife, and like families everywhere, we have missed each other.

“We will now be putting more love and energy into our work than ever and can’t wait to share series 10 with our fantastic, loyal audience.”

