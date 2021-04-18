We’ve put together a Call The Midwife recap for series nine in preparation of the upcoming series.

Here we take a look at the central storylines – and what happened during the Christmas specials…

Series nine saw the midwives face new personal and professional challenges.

Read more: BBC confirm further Call The Midwife series

It kicks off in the gloomy January of 1965, and begins with an outbreak of an old but deadly disease – diphtheria.

Trixie tries a ‘Marriage Bureau’ in series nine (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile a baby is abandoned in a dustbin. Found to be the baby of the housekeeper of a Catholic priest, his cruel attitude stuns Mother Mildred.

Mother and baby are offered shelter at Nonnatus House under Mother Mildred’s care.

What happened in series nine of Call The Midwife?

Shelagh forms a friendship with a feisty prostitute, Tina, who is pregnant with her second child.

She believes her first child left for America, but Sister Julienne discovers the child is being cared for in Poplar.

Read more: Corrie star Paula Lane joins Call The Midwife

Tragically Tina loses her baby due to an ectopic pregnancy. The team try to persuade her to choose a safer line of work.

Lucille suffers racist abuse while working at St Cuthbert’s hospital from a patient.

Tina is offered help by the team (Credit: BBC)

When they both become trapped in a lift, she’s forced to help her patient give birth in this unconventional setting.

What happens to Nonnatus House?

Sister Julienne becomes increasingly worried about Nonnatus House being demolished.

In an effort to appease authorities, she agrees for four four young male doctors to be allowed to reside at the convent.

She’s then accused of being out of touch with working class life in Poplar.

She goes out into the community without her habit, and realises the extreme harsh living conditions for so many.

Shelagh and Timothy Turner have been fostering Mae, a Chinese orphan, since series eight.

However, this series sees the mother come back into the picture, who they’d been told had died.

She hopes to reunite with Mae and return with her to Hong Kong.

The Turners fear they’ll lose little Mae (Credit: BBC)

But after reuniting with her biological daughter, she decides that it is best for Mae to stay with the Turners.

Whereas Sister Julienne is forced to reveal to the team that Nonnatus House is under threat from closure and ultimately demolition.

An expectant mother who is blind reluctantly agrees to accept outside help, and new male doctor Dr McNulty begins stealing painkillers to aid his pain killer addiction.

This soon comes to light, much to the shock of the House’s residents.

Sister Julienne is notified that rent will increase on the House and that the council is also reducing their funding.

Valerie’s imprisoned grandmother is released into her care after a terminal cancer diagnosis.

Sister Julienne is determined to save Nonnatus House (Credit: BBC)

Despite her round the clock care, she sadly misses the moment her grandmother passes away.

Trixie, with the support of the local community, campaigns to save Nonnatus House.

The council agrees for it to stay – but only for one more year.

What happened in the Christmas 2019 special?

The Call The Midwife Christmas special 2019 saw the team go on a bit of an adventure.

Mother Mildred, Sister Julienne, Dr Turner, Shelagh, Phyllis, Trixie, Valerie, Lucille and Fred head out to Outer Hebrides (a chain of islands off Scotland).

Here they assist in delivering several babies across these isolated communities.

Dr Turner is tasked with performing an appendectomy on a recent mother in a lighthouse with no electricity.

Whereas Sister Monica Joan makes her own way to the islands, and experiences a religious epiphany.

Back home in Poplar, Reggie attempts a new Guinness World Record for the longest ever paper chain.

We last saw the Midwives at Christmas last year (Credit: BBC)

What happened in the Christmas 2020 special?

Call The Midwife returned briefly in 2020 for its annual Christmas special.

Here we find out that Valerie has left Nonnatus House to work in South Africa.

Excitement spreads as a circus comes to town. But its proprietor is hiding his cancer from his heavily pregnant daughter.



Shelagh meets an old acquaintance who is fearful of her upcoming birth – as she has already experienced multiple miscarriages.

Trixie is pressured into joining a matchmaking service, known as a ‘marriage bureau’ but is very disappointed with the outcome.

Sister Monica Joan breaks her leg, but Lucille insists she recovers at home over Christmas.

When does series ten of Call The Midwife start?

Series ten of Call The Midwife starts on April 18 2021.

Are you excited for its return? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.