Call the Midwife reveals major shake-up to the cast of series 13: Two actors sign up to join Nonnatus House!

BBC One has revealed some very exciting news about the cast of Call the Midwife series 13, which is coming soon to our screens.

There will be a major shake-up amongst the midwives of Nonnatus House, as two newcomers arrive on the scene. But what does this mean for fan favourite Nancy Corrigan?

Her future looked uncertain at the end of series 12, and actress Megan Cusack has not confirmed or denied whether she’ll be returning.

Here’s everything we know about the two new cast members in Call the Midwife series 13.

Two new cast members join the cast of Call the Midwife series 13

BBC One has announced two new midwives will be joining the cast of Call the Midwife in season 13. Newcomers Joyce and Rosalind will appear when the popular series returns with its upcoming Christmas special this December.

As usual, the new series will air in January – and there are some brand new faces joining the cast. The new series will welcome student midwives and roommates, Joyce and Rosalind.

Joyce Highland is a Trinidadian pupil midwife. She’s described as “hardworking, fiercely bright and deeply kind”. However, Joyce is hiding a secret traumatic past of her own.

Renee Bailey plays Joyce. TV viewers will perhaps know her best for playing Paris in BBC Three’s BAFTA-winning Mood. She also played Leila in Netflix’s Rebel Cheer Squad.

Midwives Joyce and Rosalind arrive in Nonnatus House

Joyce is roomies with fellow newcomer Rosalind Clifford. The Beeb describes Rosalind as “naive at times, but with an inner steeliness”.

Natalie Quarry portrays Rosalind. She has appeared in Atlanta and the long-running BBC soap Doctors.

Speaking to Radio Times, series creator and writer Heidi Thomas said: “Newcomers Joyce and Rosalind arrive with much to learn. As 1969 unfolds, we’ll see change and challenge rock the world of our beloved nuns, nurses, medics and midwives.

“Even as man prepares to walk on the Moon, we see them grappling with life’s eternal questions. Who are we? What is love? And where do we belong?”

Executive producer Dame Pippa Harris added: “They’re a wonderful addition to the show. I can’t wait for the audience to meet Joyce and Rosalind and to follow their journeys, by bicycle, through the streets and lives of Poplar’s residents.”

Will Nancy return to the cast of Call the Midwife series 13?

At the end of series 12, Nurse Nancy Corrigan considered a new job offer, leaving her future at Nonnatus House in the balance. In the finale (which aired in February 2023), Nancy had applied for a position at a hospital in the countryside, much to the surprise of her colleagues and friends. At the end of series 12, she revealed she’d got the job.

The new position would come with its own home, rent-free, with two bedrooms. Even better, she’d be able to live with her daughter Colette.

BBC One has not yet confirmed if the character would be back in series 13. The last series also saw the departure of Lucille, who left halfway through to spend some time in Jamaica recovering from her nervous breakdown.

Call the Midwife series 1 to 12 are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Series 13 will start with a Christmas Special in December 2023.

