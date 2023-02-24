Call the Midwife series 12 finale: There’s tragedy in episode 8 of BBC One series

Call the Midwife series 12 is coming to an end, and viewers can expect a seriously teary finale.

This month, we’ve had the fantastic news that the BBC One flagship show has been recommissioned for three more series.

The Beeb shared the fantastic news that fans will be able to watch the series “up to 2026”.

But we can’t take it for granted that all of our favourite characters will stay too.

So what happens in the Call the Midwife series 12 finale?

Here’s a preview of what happens, with no spoilers!

Trixie surrounded by her friends during her hen do in Call the Midwife (Credit: BBC One)

Call the Midwife series 12 finale – do Trixie and Matthew get married?

Of course, Call the Midwife devotees will know that series 12 has been building up towards Trixie’s wedding to Matthew.

And the countdown officially begins the minute the title music ends.

Any viewers expecting a smooth ride must be watching the wrong show.

It should go without saying that the episode is going to send a few shockwaves along the path of true love.

We’ll see Sister Veronica taking charge of organising the wedding gifts, while the bride’s brother Geoffrey arrives with the dress.

However, like most real life weddings, not everything goes to plan ahead of the nuptials…

In fact, it’s fair to say that a catalogue of disasters threaten to ruin the day.

We’re not spoiling things by telling you the pair do indeed get married.

Preview pictures of the Call the Midwife series 12 finale show Trixie and Matthew kissing on the steps of the church.

So at least that’s one thing we can tell you does happen!

Helen George as Trixie Franklin, and Olly Rix as Matthew Aylward in the Call the Midwife series 12 finale (Credit: Neal Street Productions/Laurence Cendrowicz)

Call the Midwife series 12 finale – does Sister Monica Joan attend?

Preview pictures of the episode also show that beloved character Sister Monica manages to attend the wedding.

In the penultimate episode, viewers were terrified she might not make it after being diagnosed with Hepatitis.

While we can’t reveal her fate, we can tell you that she makes the wedding…

And puts her own special imprint on it!

What else happens in episode 8?

Meanwhile, a car crash leaves Dr Turner facing the biggest test of his career…

He is left to save a precious life, but will he manage to?

Elsewhere, Nancy considers her and Colette’s future.

Perhaps most importantly, Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) hatches a plan to save Nonnatus House once and for all.

Now THAT would be a happy ending.

Sister Monica Joan manages to attend the wedding of Trixie and Matthew (Credit: BBC One)

Helen George warns there’s ‘tragedy’ in season finale

Call the Midwife’s Helen George has teased “tragedy” in the season 12 finale.

Talking to RadioTimes.com, she revealed that the episode will include some bad news.

Actress Helen admitted that although the wedding would be “incredibly romantic” there would also be some “tragedy”.

She said: “There’s a lot of romance to it. I do think it’s incredibly romantic.

“And there are problems along the way. There are teething problems with the wedding.”

However, she warned viewers that there’s a “flipside”.

She said: “But of course, it’s Call the Midwife, so there’s a downside. There’s a tragedy.

Call the Midwife series 12 ends on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 8pm on BBC One.

