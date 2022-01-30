Call the Midwife series 11: Cast of episode five includes Peppa Pig actress and ex Hollyoaks star

Call the Midwife series 11 rolls on with episode 5 airing this weekend – and there’s a Peppa Pig star among the guest cast!

This instalment sees Trixie assigned to a complicated case involving a paraplegic husband.

And Lucille’s attendance at what appears to be a typical delivery takes a distressing turn.

But away from the BBC One drama’s regular stars, here’s who else appears in the guest cast… and where you may recognise a couple of their faces (and voices!) too…

Call the Midwife series 11 episode 5 guest cast – who plays Deborah Packer?

The part of Deborah Packer in this episode is played by Amelie Bea Smith.

Despite her youth, the 11-year-old actress already has quite the enviable acting CV.

Among her credits are Flora in The Haunting of Bly Manor and Eva in Hollington Drive.

She’s also played Young Lisa in Ricky Gervais’ After Life.

However, her biggest acting gig may be one where she doesn’t actually appear on camera.

That’s because Amelie won the role of Peppa Pig in 2020 following the departure of Harley Bird.

Call the Midwife series 11 episode 5 guest cast – who plays Pam Heslop?

Pam Heslop is played by Amy Morgan, who Showtrial fans may recognise as the other partner in lead character Cleo’s law firm.

She also had a small role in Daniel Craig’s final Bond outing No Time to Die.

Other telly credits include playing Grace in Mr Selfridge and Erin Davies in The Pembrokeshire Murders.

Call the Midwife guest cast – who plays the Police Constable?

Colin Wells turns up in episode 5 as an unnamed bobby.

Viewers may most associate him with playing Johnno Dean on Hollyoaks up until 2017.

But he also took the role of Jake Booth in the early 2000s revival of Crossroads.

And other credits include appearances in The Bill, CI5: The New Professionals and Corrie.

Call the Midwife airs on BBC One on Sunday January 30 at 8pm.

