Call The Midwife series 10 is coming very soon to BBC One, and fans are very excited.

The hit period drama was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s now full steam ahead.

But what can fans look forward to in series 10?

Here’s the lowdown on eight highlights to watch out for.

Will there be more trouble for Sister Julienne? (Credit: BBC)

Call The Midwife series 10 highlights

More troubles for Nonnatus House?

In series nine, viewers saw Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) have her budget halved.

But thanks to Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt) and an impassioned speech by Trixie (Helen George), the house was saved and a full budget was restored.

However, Nonnatus House only got a 12-month reprieve, so will viewers once again see the Poplar stalwart under threat?

Cyril and Lucille on – or off?

Once again, in series nine, Cyril and Lucille rekindled their on-off romance.

With work commitments often in the way, viewers loved the fact they got back on track.

However, will series 10 see the pair still together and going strong?

Will Dr McNulty be ok?

At the end of series nine, Dr Kevin McNulty’s drug addiction sadly got the better of him.

Viewers watched as he was rushed to hospital after overdosing.

Dr Turner and Shelagh were on hand to help him and sent him away to a clinic.

But will he be back?

Will Trixie finally find love? (Credit: BBC)

Trixie’s love life

Poor old Trixie – she can never quite find the right man.

In the 2020 Christmas special, viewers saw her join a ‘marriage bureau’ and even go speed dating.

But, as ever with Trixie’s love life, it didn’t go very smoothly.

Let’s hope she finds love soon. She deserves it, after all.

England won the World Cup in 1966 (Credit: British Pathé)

England’s 1966 World Cup win

Although Call The Midwife is about as far away from a sports show as can possibly be, some big events can’t be overlooked.

With the news that the action in series 10 of Call The Midwife will, ahem, kick-off in 1966, there’s a huge event that will surely be covered.

In July of that year, England hosted the football World Cup and went on to win the tournament for the first (and only) time.

It captured the imagination of the whole nation, with street parties and celebrations happening all over the country.

The World Cup win is surely something viewers will see during this series.

Further social change

Call The Midwife has always prided itself on documenting social change and medical advances.

It was a big year for the UK in 1967, with the Sixties in full swing and London a riot of colour and incoming liberal attitudes.

Creator Heidi Thomas said: “What I do know is that when we get to series 11 it will be 1967, so abortion will be legalised and homosexuality will be legalised, and these are big staging posts in modern social history.

“So I know we’ll be referencing those and we might be referencing the journey towards those things.

“There was a lot of public debate about the changes in society, so I know in a very general way that the change that has fuelled us so far will take us forward.”

Fabulous 1960s fashions

Yes, Call The Midwife collides head-on with Swinging Sixties London and far-out fashions.

Judging by the show’s official Instagram feed, the makers and production staff have fully embraced the period’s explosion of colour and fun.

Viewers may be saying hello to mini skirts, pencil skirts and Crimplene dresses in series 10.

Regulars like Shelagh will be returning (Credit: BBC)

All the regulars returning

Viewers should expect most if not all of the regulars to return for series 10.

The likes of fan favourites Jenny Agutter (Sister Julienne), Linda Bassett (Nurse Crane), Judy Parfitt (Sister Monica Joan), Fenella Woolgar (Sister Hilda), Helen George (Trixie) and Laura Main (Shelagh Turner) are all back in the new series.

Then there’s Leonie Elliott (Lucille), Stephen McGann (Dr Turner), Cliff Parisi (Fred), Annabelle Apsion (Violet), Zephryn Taitte (Cyril) and Daniel Laurie (Reggie).

Add in some as-yet-to-be-announced guest stars, and series 10 is set to be another emotional journey.

Call The Midwife (series 10) starts on Sunday April 18 at 8pm on BBC One