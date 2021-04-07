Season 10 of BBC drama Call the Midwife will begin next week.

On Wednesday, the show‘s official Facebook page announced the new series will air in just eleven days.

Fans were thrilled by the news and couldn’t wait to tune in to watch series 10.

NEWS!! IT’S OFFICIAL! #CallTheMidwife Series 10 will premiere on Sunday 18th April on @BBCone!! 🙌🎉❤️🚲👶📺🎥

Eleven days to go!! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/soHqBs0737 — Call the Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) April 7, 2021

When will Call the Midwife start on BBC One?

A statement read: “NEWS!! IT’S HERE!!! Call the Midwife will return with series 10 on Sunday 18th April on BBC1!!

“We are delighted to confirm that Call the midwife will be returning to your screens in just eleven days time!!

“Our tenth series will premiere on BBC1 at 8pm on Sunday 18th April.

Season 10 of the show will begin next week (Credit: BBC)

“As we start our final countdown, we will be bringing you all the news, chat and exclusive video content about our new series from the cast and crew right here – so stay tuned!!

“Call the Midwife Series 10. Begins Sunday 18th April on BBC1.”

Fans expressed their excitement on Twitter.

One person said: “Hurray. I’m so excited. Can’t wait to watch it. Thank you everyone for working so hard to bring it to us viewers.”

Another wrote: “Brilliant news just set a reminder on my phone so I don’t forget.”

Fans are excited for the new series (Credit: Neal Street Productions – Photographer: Nicky Johnston / Sophie Mutevelian)

Back in January, the show confirmed filming would finish “very soon”.

An update on the programme’s Facebook page said: “We’re delighted to say that our tenth series filming continues apace, despite the obvious delays and challenges of the past year.

“Very soon we hope to be able to finish filming for the whole series… by which time we can then look forward to showing you the results!

“Call The Midwife returns with a brand new series 10 in 2021 xx.”

Series 10 will take place in 1966 (Credit: BBC)

What will happen in series 10 of Call the Midwife?

Series 10 will take place in 1966.

The show hasn’t yet revealed details of the plot, however, a number of famous historical events happened that year and may feature.

These include England’s 4-2 victory over West Germany in the World Cup and Labour’s Harold Wilson becoming Prime Minister after a snap election.

Call the Midwife returns to BBC One, Sunday April 18, at 8pm.

