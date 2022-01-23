Call the Midwife continues this Sunday, and introduces struggling mum Yvonne – but who plays her and her onscreen twin sister Ivy?

And who else is in the cast of series 11 episode four?

In Sunday’s instalment (January 23 2022), the series focuses on twin sisters who both have newborn babies within days of each other.

But while one sibling struggles, the other seems to flourish.

Here’s a look at the Call the Midwife series 11 episode four cast and the actress who plays Yvonne Cawder.

Lily Knight as Yvonne Cawder in Call the Midwife (Credit: BBC One)

Call the Midwife – who plays Yvonne Cawder?

Lily Knight stars as Yvonne Cawder in episode four of Call the Midwife.

Yvonne is a new mum, who hasn’t found the first few weeks of motherhood easy (we hear you Yvonne!).

Luckily, nurse Trixie is on hand to help, and diagnoses mastitis.

Actress Lily Knight has been on our TV screens for about seven years.

Her first notable role was perhaps Radclyffe in the TV series The League of Gentlemen in 2017.

She went on to appear in one episode of EastEnders as Rhona in 2018, and starred in Coronation that same year.

Lily portrayed George Newton’s sister Helen.

She has also portrayed Joy in the terrifyingly good horror movie St Maud, and popped up briefly in Doctors, and Casualty.

Who plays Ivy Jepson in Call the Midwife episode four?

Katherine Moran portrays Yvonne’s twin sister Ivy Jepson in Call the Midwife.

Ivy gives birth to twins in episode four of the period drama.

Unlike her sister, Ivy adapts quickly to motherhood – something that pains Yvonne even more.

The role is arguably actress Katherine Moran’s biggest to date.

Before this, she has popped up in small roles in the films Followers, The Kindred, and A Gift from Bob.

Yvonne Cawder struggles with her newborn baby in Call the Midwife (Credit: ITV1)

Call the Midwife Yvonne – who plays Joseph Goldman?

Jon Rumney plays Joseph Goldman in Call the Midwife this Sunday.

Joseph becomes a grandfather in the episode, and oversees the family fur skin business.

Actor Jon has been acting for more than seven decades!

Yes, seriously, he’s 93 years of age!

German-born Jon Rumney is perhaps best known for his roles in films including Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow, The Way We Live Now and Beau Geste.

More recently, he’s starred as Doctor Connelly in Truth Seekers, Juliusz Tomczyk in Manhunt, and Solomon in The Spyce of Life.

Anyone with kids will recognise him as Mr Rosen in CBeebies series Topsy and Tim, a role he played from 2013 to 2015.

Call the Midwife on BBC One – who plays Orli Rosen?

Alexis Peterman portrays Orli Rosen in the BBC One series.

She is hoping she can have a home birth, despite the family trade of fur skin being considered dangerous.

Actress Alexis played Annabelle Davies in Dream Team in 2005.

She also starred as Lauren Porter in Doctors in 2011.

Alexis has also portrayed Natalie in Strike Back, Trish in Roboshark the Movie, and Mary Magdalene in Darkness Into Light.

Cookin’ up a storm in there..! 👶😅👶 This Sunday, I’ll be making my BBC debut as Ivy Jepson in @CallTheMidwife1 🎬

shout out to my on-screen twin @LilsyKnight, and to all the cast & crew who made the experience 🙏 📺 8pm GMT @BBCOne or @BBCiPlayer Nanny, this one’s for you💖 pic.twitter.com/Qsu05ztBcE — Katherine Moran | Actor & Voice Actor (@katherinelmoran) January 20, 2022

Who plays Samuel Rosen in episode four?

Alex Waldmann stars as Samuel Rosen in episode four.

Samuel is anxiously anticipating the birth of his first child with wife Orli.

But Sister Hilda soon realises Samuel’s health also needs some investigating…

Actor Alex is very well known for his work in theatre, especially playing numerous leading roles for the Royal Shakespeare Company.

His TV roles include Artem Orlov in Strike Back, and he played a care worker in Humans.

He also played Antonio in the TV film The Duchess of Malfi, and Alec Jennings in The Night Watch.

Of course, the cast of Call the Midwife episode 4 includes all the usual Sunday night favourites.

These include Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne, and Helen George as Nurse Trixie Franklin.

Of course, Linda Bassett portrays Nurse Phyllis Crane, and Judy Parfitt stars as Sister Monica Joan.

Meanwhile, Laura Main is Nurse Shelagh Turner, Leonie Elliott stars as Nurse Lucille Anderson, Stephen McGann portrays Dr Patrick Turner, and Cliff Parisi plays Fred Buckle.

Annabelle Apsion stars as Violet Buckle, Ella Bruccoleri is Sister Frances, Fenella Woolgar stars as Sister Hilda, Megan Cusack portrays Nurse Nancy Corrigan, and Georgie Glen plays Miss Millicent Higgins.

Zephryn Taitte stars as Cyril Robinson, while Olly Rix stars as Matthew Aylward.

The voice of mature Jennifer Worth is played by legendary actress Vanessa Redgrave.

Nurse Trixie Franklin and Matthew Aylward are taking baby steps in their relationship (Credit: BBC One)

What happens in episode four?

Lucille and Cyril prepare for their upcoming winter wedding in December 1966.

Sister Hilda and Dr Turner support a young father with a lung condition whose wife is planning a home birth.

However, they soon learn he is coping with the repercussions of a past trauma.

Meanwhile, a first-time mother struggles to bond with her daughter.

First rule of Call the Midwife viewing: You do not watch Call the Midwife without hankies.

Second rule: I think you know where I’m going with this…

Call the Midwife continues on Sundays at 8pm on BBC One.

