Call The Midwife has been commissioned for two new series, bosses have confirmed.

Fans of the hit period drama rejoiced on Tuesday (April 13) morning as the BBC programme’s social channels announced it would be on screens for another three years.

Series 10 starts this weekend and filming on the 11th is due to begin shortly.

The newly confirmed 12th and 13th series mean the beloved show will be around at least until 2024.

Call The Midwife is back for a new series this weekend (Credit: Neal Street Productions/ Nicky Johnston / Sophie Mutevelian/ BBC)

What did Call The Midwife bosses say about the two new series?

On Twitter, the Call The Midwife account shared a snap from the show captioned: “Three more years!”

The tweet read: “BREAKING NEWS! @BBC has recommissioned #CallTheMidwife up to series 13!”

The news delighted fans, as one responded: “The best news I’ve heard today!”

A second wrote: “Best news! So happy we get you on our screens for even longer. Binge watched Call The Midwife this lockdown and I enjoy it just as much as the first time.”

A third tweeted: “This is brilliant news. Hopefully it will go on even longer. Hope @helen_george stays the course. She’s brilliant as Trixie.”

Call The Midwife to be on air until 2024

On Facebook, the show’s page revealed: “We are THRILLED to announce that ahead of our launch of series 10 on Sunday, the BBC have just officially confirmed our drama series up until series 13!

“This amazing news comes as we celebrate 10 years of our drama – and now means that Call The Midwife will be on air until 2024!”

BBC Drama Director Piers Wenger said: “The enduring popularity of Call The Midwife is a testament to the extraordinary love and creativity from its creator Heidi Thomas and its producers Pippa Harris and Ann Tricklebank.

“We are delighted to have secured the future of Call The Midwife, and look forward to enjoying more adventures for the inhabitants of Nonnatus House for years to come.”

The BBC has commissioned two more series of the period drama (Credit: Nealstreet Productions/ Laura Radford/ BBC)

Creator Heidi Thomas ‘thrilled’

The show’s creator, Heidi Thomas, commented: “It’s an incredible privilege to be able to look back on a decade of Call The Midwife, and yet know that our journey is still very far from over. We are thrilled to be going on for a few more years!

“Like Nonnatus House itself, we have a proud past but an even more exciting future – full of old favourites, fresh faces, higher hemlines, new ideas. The stories we tell are like babies – they never stop coming, we love them all, and we vow to do our best by every single one.”

The new series of Call The Midwife starts this Sunday (April 18) at 8pm on BBC One

