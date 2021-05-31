Call The Midwife actress Judy Parfitt looks completely different in newly-unearthed snaps.

The popular TV star is best known for her role as Sister Monica Joan on the BBC One show.

Judy has starred in Call The Midwife since 2012, and quickly became a fan favourite.

Her character is now in her 90s, and has a tough relationship with her family after deciding to become a nun.

Although Judy’s best known for Call The Midwife, fans have discovered pictures from 2008 when she starred in ITV series Midsomer Murders.

Looking at the snaps, it’s hard to recognise the star outside of her role as Sister Monica Joan.

While her hair is often hidden away on Call The Midwife, Judy showed off her vibrant locks during her ITV appearance.

Judy’s had a long and illustrious career over the years.

After bagging her first role in 1969, she went on to score a Bafta nomination in 2003 for The Girl With A Pearl Earring.

Call The Midwife for Netflix?

Earlier this month (May) it was reported that Netflix was planning to poach the show from the BBC.

The drama has been a huge success worldwide, and remains as popular as ever with fans.

It was claimed Netflix hopes to tempt creator Heidi Thomas to jump ship.

They were thought to be offering bigger budgets, more episodes and global audiences.

However, the BBC was quick to quash the rumours.

They told ED in a statement: “This is categorically untrue and Call the Midwife will remain a BBC commissioned series.

“It enjoys great success on PBS, Netflix and other networks around the world.

The spokesman added: “But it continues to be much loved by huge audiences on BBC One and that is where it will stay.”

Series one to eight are already available on Netflix.

However, it remains a BBC show. As a result, viewers can only watch new episodes on the Beeb’s platforms.

