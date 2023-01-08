Call the Midwife welcomes James Alexandrou to its cast tonight (January 8), and we’ve got your first look at the EastEnders star in his guest star appearance on the show.

James played Martin Fowler on the soap for 11 years with only a few odd acting spots since.

However, fans can watch him on Call the Midwife this weekend.

Episode 2 follows Sister Julienne as she helps care for a first-time mother who is going through a challenging diagnosis.

Here’s your sneak peek at James Alexandrou on Call the Midwife…

James Alexandrou joins Call the Midwife as Ronnie Reynolds (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders star James Alexandrou joins Call the Midwife in a guest star spot

Former EastEnders actor James is on Call the Midwife this Sunday as Ronnie Reynolds.

James plays the husband of a woman named Lilian, a first-time mother who is diagnosed with a challenging diagnosis.

The BBC has released a first look at James’ character on the show as he smiles at a baby with Nurse Trixie.

We don’t know much more about his character, or if he’ll return for future episodes, but we’re excited to see his guest-starring role this Sunday!

James was replaced as Martin Fowler on the BBC soap (Credit: Splash News)

Who did James Alexandrou play in EastEnders?

You might remember James as Martin Fowler on EastEnders, the first baby born on the soap in 1985 – although it wasn’t James playing him then!

James played the son of Pauline and Arthur on EastEnders from 1995 until he departed the role in 2007.

But when the character came back to Walford in 2014, James Bye took over the role and has ever since.

James Alexandrou had some dramatic storylines in his role as Martin. He was arrested several times and had a dramatic love story with Sonia Jackson.

Martin even ended up killing Sonia’s new boyfriend Jamie Mitchell by accidentally hitting him with a car, but in the end, he only went to prison for two months.

James was asked to return to the role of Martin Fowler before James Bye was cast in 2014. He told The Nottingham Post: “They were talking for a while about me going back.

“They made it very clear that they were bringing the character back and they would really like me to go back.

“But it just wasn’t right for me at the time.”

Call the Midwife continues on Sunday January 8 with series 12 episode 2 at 9pm on BBC One.

