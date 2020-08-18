Call The Midwife stars are back at work filming for the Christmas special and new 10th anniversary series, the show has confirmed.

In March, production on the BBC drama ground to a halt due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Now, the programme’s official social media pages have shared the “fantastic news” that the cast and crew are back on set.

Filming has resumed on the new series of Call The Midwife (Credit: BBC)

What did they announce about the new Call The Midwife series?

Call The Midwife’s Instagram page shared pictures of Stephen McGann, who plays poplar GP Dr Patrick Turner.

The post included a snap of the actor smiling next to a Nonnatus House sign, and another of him having his makeup done.

Read more: Call The Midwife star Helen George used to be Elton John’s backing singer

The caption read: “Fantastic news! Call The Midwife is recommencing filming for the Christmas special 2020 and Series 10!

“Yesterday, our own Dr Turner was back on set – suitably Covid protected – to christen our new season’s filming.

“Bringing all of these heroes back together to film in safety during a pandemic has been our top priority in these last months. But being able to deliver a brand new Christmas Special and Series 10 to you is the very best reward that we could wish for.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Call the Midwife (@callthemidwife.official) on Aug 18, 2020 at 2:30am PDT

Bringing ‘joy’ into people’s lives

It continued with a quote from the show’s executive producer, Dame Pippa Harris, who said: “Alongside the rest of the country, we have all been devastated to see how COVID-19 has affected people around the world.

“Our midwives and nurses may not be the frontline heroes of today’s NHS, but by getting back to work, they, and we, hope to bring some joy and respite into people’s lives. In such difficult times, the values of Call The Midwife seem more resonant than ever.”

Made my day, my week, my year.

The series’ creator, screenwriter Heidi Thomas, commented: “Everyone is overjoyed to be whisking the dust sheets off Nonnatus House and getting back to filming after lockdown.

“It is a particular thrill to be able to deliver the Christmas Special on time, just as we promised at the start of the pandemic.

“We will now be putting more love and energy into our work than ever and can’t wait to share Series 10 with our fantastic, loyal audience.”

Bossed are yet to confirm a release date (Credit: BBC)

What do we know about the Christmas special?

The post continued to provide some information on the Christmas episode.

A synopsis read: “It is December 1965. Everyone at Nonnatus House is looking forward to traditional celebrations with all the trimmings, but nothing goes quite to plan.

“Sister Monica Joan is rushed to hospital, and Trixie is incensed to receive a subscription to a Marriage Bureau as a Christmas gift. Meanwhile, a surprise reunion for Shelagh involves her in a deeply moving birth, and the Circus arrives in Poplar, bringing new friendships, new experiences, and an exciting adventure for Nurse Crane…!

“The midwives are on their way… deep breaths!”

Some Call The Midwife fans were in tears (Credit: BBC)

How did fans react?

In the comments, fans were over the moon.

One said: “Oh! This just brought tears to my eyes! I’m so very glad!”

Another wrote: “Can’t wait… I am super excited!”

A third commented: “Made my day, my week, my year.”

Read more: Call The Midwife actress Helen George reveals ‘wonky’ lockdown hair

Someone else said, with a string of crying emojis: OMG I’ve rewatched all nine series in lockdown and I can’t wait. Do you have any idea when the release date will be?”

A fifth said excitedly, using tearful face and fire emojis: “Yesssss.”

Are you looking forward to new episodes of Call The Midwife? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.