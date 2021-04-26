Call the Midwife viewers are predicting a romance between Trixie and “hot widower” Matthew Aylward.

In episode one of series 10, viewers were introduced to Matthew and his wife Fiona.

They were delighted to welcome baby Jonathan, however, heartbreak came in episode two last night (April 25) when she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia.

She was readmitted to the Lady Emily Clinic – where Trixie was seconded – and sadly died.

However, viewers are predicting a happy ending for hunky Matthew.

Trixie met the Aylwards in the first episode of the new series (Credit: BBC)

What are viewers predicting for Trixie in Call the Midwife?

Call the Midwife viewers are predicting love and maybe even marriage for Trixie – played by Helen George – and Matthew.

“Is Trixie gonna end up with the hot widower?” asked one.

“I could be wrong, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see Matthew Aylward reappear in the future…,” said another.

Read more: Who is Call the Midwife favourite Helen George married to?

“I thought he was going to ask her out and I was all like: ‘Hang on fella, you’ve not even buried her yet,'” quipped another.

“I hope Trixie ends up with the father of baby Johnathan. After a suitable mourning period, of course. They’d be good for each other,” said another fan of the show.

“I can’t imagine the handsome widower will stay single for long. I hope that Trixie snaps him up. It’s about time she met a nice man,” said another.

“Is it wrong that I see a future for Matthew and Trixie?” asked another.

Matthew is now left holding the baby (Credit: BBC)

So will we hear wedding bells for Trixie?

Others predicted a very long and happy future for the pair.

“Taking all bets for Trixie Franklin Aylward at the end of season 10,” said one fan clearly hearing wedding bells.

Read more: Real-life tragedy behind Stephen McGann’s role as Call the Midwife’s Dr Patrick Turner

“Wondering if Trixie will end up marrying him…,” another pondered.

Taking all bets for Trixie Franklin Aylward at the end of season 10.

“Ooh anybody else think Trixie and Matthew will be married by the end of the series? They’d be perfect together and Fiona would approve,” said another.

“‘Hello Trixie, my wife is now dead, I shall marry you,'” another joked.

Viewers say it’s about time Trixie found real love (Credit BBC)

So who plays ‘hot widower’ Matthew Aylward?

Matthew is played by actor Olly Rix, who graduated from Trinity College Oxford no less!

It’s also there that he caught the acting bug, having become involved in the university’s dramatic society.

Upon graduation, he landed a scholarship to train at LAMDA and was quickly scouted by the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Bit parts in TV series including Midsomer Murders followed, before he was cast as Bones in the 2018 series of Our Girl.

And, for those hoping to see more of him in BBC One drama Call the Midwife, it appears you’re in luck.

Eagle-eyed viewers checked his profile online on IMDB and he appears in five episodes this series.

“He’s on IMDB as being in 5 episodes!” squealed one.

So do you think Trixie will bag herself the “hot widower” in Call the Midwife? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.