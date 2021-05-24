Call The Midwife viewers were reduced to tears during last night’s “important” episode.

The BBC One drama often tackles hard hitting subjects – and Sunday’s instalment was no different (May 23).

During the “powerful” episode, the show highlighted abortion in 1966, which was illegal at the time.

Call The Midwife praised last night’s ‘powerful’ episode as it tackled abortion (Credit: BBC One)

What happened on Call The Midwife?

The story followed a young mother struggling to raise her family.

As well as dealing with poverty, the woman also faced an abusive husband at home.

Dr Patrick Turner (Stephen McGann) and Nurse Trixie Franklin (Helen George) were both left concerned after she turned up to the hospital with a vaginal infection.

The woman later went on to reveal she “used a skewer” in a bid to get rid of her unborn child.

The encounter prompted Trixie to take action in a form of an open letter to The Guardian.

Furthermore, Trixie’s letter called for the government to make abortion legal in the UK.

Dr Patrick Turner and Nurse Trixie Franklin raised concerns over a female patient (Credit: BBC One)

What did Trixie say?

Meanwhile, the young midwife also made a speech on a BBC radio station.

After being granted permission, Trixie went on to face a male radio host and an anti-abortion lawyer.

During her speech, she said: “No doctor would subject a patient to a medical procedure that carries risks unless they felt it was necessary.

Tonight’s episode of Call The Midwife was SO important

“No doctor would consider termination likely it’s very often the last resort.

“These changes are being proposed to allow doctors to use their professional discretion when faced with women in desperate straits and to stop them from being castigated as criminals.

“Most babies are loved and wanted. But there are women who find themselves in situations that are harmful to their health and to their sanity, they simply cannot cope. They are living in dreadful social conditions with no hope and no money. How can that be beneficial to any child?”

How did Call The Midwife viewers react?

The emotional scene left viewers in tears.

One wrote: “I am absolutely FLOORED after that episode. #CallTheMidwife.”

A second said: “Another exceptional episode of #CallTheMidwife – so incredibly well written. Deals with so many important issues @CallTheMidwife1.”

In addition, a third added: “Tonight’s episode of #CallTheMidwife was SO important. #prochoice.”

A fourth shared: “What a storyline in tonight’s episode. Sheer heartache. Just wow. #CallTheMidwife.”

Meanwhile, others praised Helen for her portrayal.

– Trixie is a QUEEN! what a woman! 👏🏻👏🏻❤️❤️ #CallTheMidwife — Kelly-Ann (@KellyannBabes) May 23, 2021

trixie's radio interview has me in tears. #callthemidwife — laura gabell (@lauragabell) May 23, 2021

Love that throughout history there has always been people like Trixie fighting for what’s right 🙌🏼 forever thankful ❤️ #callthemidwife — Helen (@helenjanexx) May 23, 2021

Another added: “@helen_george Deserves so many awards for her continual outstanding role as Trixie. Season after season and she never lets you down.”

A second commented: “Yes Trixie! @helen_george once again handling powerful topics in her brilliant way. What an episode #SpeakUpSpeakOut.”

A third said: “Love that throughout history there has always been people like Trixie fighting for what’s right – forever thankful.”

Another praised: “Sometimes in life you watch or read something which awakens your soul to the core! Trixie’s words left me crying, sad, and were so powerful and spoken with so much conviction.

“@helen_george you should be beyond proud of your performance!”

Call the Midwife concludes on Sunday May 30, 2021 at 8pm on BBC One.

