Call the Midwife continues this Sunday with episode two, and it’s another emotional visit to Nonnatus House.

The next instalment of series 11 focuses on a pregnant single mum who is being investigated by social services.

Elsewhere, a young woman desperate for children receives devastating news.

Here’s a preview of what is to come in Call the Midwife series 11 episode two on Sunday January 09 2022.

Call the Midwife series 11 episode two preview

It’s May 1967 and Trixie (Helen George) and Sister Frances put their training into action.

They join Dr Turner (Stephen McGann) at the monthly cervical smear clinic in the Iris Knight Institute.

While Trixie tries to calm an anxious patient, Sister Frances examines a young, newly-married woman.

Sister Frances discovers something troubling during what should have been a routine smear.

She gives patient Janis some news which will change her life forever.

What else happens?

Single mother Vivien is expecting her fourth child in Call the Midwife episode two.

Despite insisting she’s an old hand at giving birth, Lucille suspects she needs help.

Vivien’s eldest son is in Borstal, and social services seem keen to brand her an unfit mother.

Meanwhile, Miss Higgins moves into Nonnatus after a traumatic experience.

However, the longer she stays, the more she annoys everyone!

Call the Midwife episode two – scabies outbreak

Sister Hilda and Shelagh take the lead in the fight against a scabies epidemic in Call the Midwife episode two.

The extremely contagious condition quickly engulfes Poplar.

Not only does pregnant single mum Vivien become infected, but so does Trixie’s love interest Matthew Aylward.

Those suffering from scabies will know that it’s a very itchy skin condition, caused by tiny mites burrowing into your skin.

The main symptom of scabies is a very itchy rash, often starting between the fingers.

Scabies is usually treated with creams and lotions from a pharmacy.

It can spread easily from person to person.

Contrary to popular opinion at the time, scabies is nothing to do with being dirty.

Cleanliness does not prevent scabies, as the parasitic mite lives in deep layers of the skin and, therefore, cannot be washed off.

Can you still get scabies?

Scabies is still found worldwide and can affect anyone.

Scabies can spread rapidly under crowded conditions where close body and skin contact is frequent.

Institutions such as nursing homes, extended-care facilities, and prisons are often sites of scabies outbreaks.

Advice says that scabies is not usually a serious condition, but it does need to be treated.

It can take up to eight weeks for the rash to appear after infection.

Call the Midwife continues on Sundays at 8pm on BBC One.

