Call the Midwife cast episode seven: Holby villain Marc Elliott stars as Lionel Corbett

Call the Midwife continues this Sunday, and you’ll recognise guest cast star Marc Elliott who stars as Lionel Corbett.

And he’s just one in an impressive line up of guests who appear in the cast of episode seven, series 11.

The series continues with Lucille and Cyril preparing for their upcoming winter wedding in December 1966.

But who does former Holby villain Marc Elliott play in Call the Midwife this week (Sunday February 13).

And who else is in the cast of series 11, episode seven and eight.

Prepare for an exciting and unusually dramatic episode in the first of a two-part finale.

EastEnders fans will know Marc Elliott as Syed Masood (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Call The Midwife’s saddest exits from Nurse Barbara to Sister Evangelina

Call the Midwife cast: Marc Elliott plays Lionel Corbett

In episode seven of Call the Midwife, Sister Hilda comes to the aid of Edina Corbett.

She’s an expectant mother suffering from a painful hip condition.

But her husband Lionel also seems to be in pain…

Marc Elliott plays dad-to-be Lionel Corbett.

Soap fans will definitely recognise Marc from his previous role as Syed Masood in EastEnders, a role he played from 2009 until 2012.

Marc won the 2010 British Soap Award for Best Newcomer for this role.

Syed was a gay Muslim struggling with his sexuality, family expectations and religion.

Syed’s affair and subsequent relationship with Christian won the hearts of the fans.

And, of course, some viewers were outraged by the sexual scenes between them.

They announced they were leaving in September 2012.

BBC One aired their exit in November of that year.

Of course, actor Marc went on to portray evil Isaac Mayfield in Holby City from 2016 to 2019.

Isaac was a truly vile character who was involved in a harrowing abuse storyline with Dom Copeland.

Actor Marc is much more pleasant in real life, and has also starred in Midsomer Murders, The Bill and Lewis.

Marc Elliott as evil Isaac Mayfield in Holby City (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Call the Midwife star Judy Parfitt on the pain of losing her husband to dementia

Call the Midwife – who plays Carole Reece?

Ellie-May Sheridan stars as Carole Reece in Call the Midwife episode seven.

Viewers see Sister Frances supporting the 15-year-old mother, who is still a child herself.

She is facing moving out of foster care and living alone for the first time in her life – and her baby son Dean is troubled by eczema.

It’s an impressive guest performance from young actress Ellie-May Sheridan, who is 16 in real life.

Ellie-May can currently be seen in CBBC’s Dodger, opposite Christopher Eccleston and Saira Choudhry.

She plays Polly Crackitt in her first ever TV role.

Ellie-May Sheridan as Polly Crackitt in Dodger (Credit: BBC)

Who plays Norma in Call the Midwife episode seven?

Emily Joyce plays Norma Johnson in episode seven of Call the Midwife series 11.

Norma is foster mother to teenage mum Carole.

Actress Emily has been on our TV screens ever since 1995, when she first appeared in Cracker as Janice.

What an amazing first role to bag!

Since then, she’s starred in many notable dramas including Doctor Who, The Bill, New Tricks, and Waterloo Road.

You might know her best as Laura in Grafters, Janet Dawkins in My Hero, and Sarah in Mutual Friends.

Soap fans might recognise her as Dr. Janice May in BBC soap EastEnders, or Diana Hardcastle in Doctors.

Most recently, she’s portrayed Diane in McDonald & Dodds, Edith Dobson in Father Brown, and Abby Fry in Judge Rinder’s Crown Court.

Call the Midwife series 11 episode seven cast (Credit: BBC One)

Call the Midwife – who plays Edina Corbett?

Maya Saroya plays Edina Corbett in Call the Midwife series 11 episode seven and eight.

She is suffering from a painful hip diagnosis, and is married to Marc Elliott’s character Lionel.

Actress Maya is perhaps best known for appearing in Doctors, Ackley Bridge and EastEnders.

Call the Midwife – who else stars in series 11 episode 7 cast?

Of course, the cast of Call the Midwife episode 7 includes all the usual Sunday night favourites.

These include Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne, and Helen George as Nurse Trixie Franklin.

Of course, Linda Bassett portrays Nurse Phyllis Crane, while Judy Parfitt stars as Sister Monica Joan.

Meanwhile, Laura Main is Nurse Shelagh Turner.

Leonie Elliott stars as Nurse Lucille Anderson, Stephen McGann portrays Dr Patrick Turner, and Cliff Parisi plays Fred Buckle.

Annabelle Apsion stars as Violet Buckle, Ella Bruccoleri is Sister Frances, and Fenella Woolgar stars as Sister Hilda.

Megan Cusack portrays Nurse Nancy Corrigan, and Georgie Glen plays Miss Millicent Higgins.

Zephryn Taitte stars as Cyril Robinson, Olly Rix stars as Matthew Aylward, Max Macmillan plays Timothy Turner, and Alice Brown plays Angela Turner.

Legendary actress Vanessa Redgrave provides the voice of mature Jennifer Worth.

Elsewhere, Edward Shaw plays Teddy Turner, and Luke Lowry stars as Peter Young.

Nicholas Pritchard is Mr Harper, and Zoe Aldrich portrays Sister Edwards.

Glenn Tillin, Stephanie Jacob, Linda Hargreaves and Steven Blake also appear.

Call the Midwife starring guest cast member Marc Elliott continues on Sunday at 8pm on BBC One.

What do you think of the Call the Midwife cast in series 11? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.