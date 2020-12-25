Call The Midwife returns to our screens tonight and will delight viewers with another Christmas special.

Sister Joan is rushed to hospital, Trixie joins a dating agency and a circus come to town.

Aside from all the fabulous regular, returning cast members, there are some special guest stars.

But who are they and where have you seen them before?

The gang was back to delight viewers (Credit: BBC)

Who is Peter Davison?

The legendary Peter Davison stars in the Call The Midwife Christmas special.

Mr Percival is the owner of the circus that comes to Poplar which is featured in the episode.

Read more: Call The Midwife Christmas Special: Jenny Agutter warns Nonnatus House is ‘under threat’

Peter, 69, first came to prominence in the original series of All Creatures Great And Small, and then by playing Doctor Who in the 1980s.

Peter is a well-known and respected actor (Credit: BBC)

He most recently appeared in BBC One drama Life, where he played terminally ill Henry Reynolds.

Peter married third wife Elizabeth Morton in 2003.

But his daughter from his second marriage is actress Georgia Tennant, who married David Tennant in 2011.

In a strange quirk of fate, David also played Doctor Who.

Did you recognise Lizzy? (Credit: BBC)

Where have you seen Lizzy Watts before?

Actress Lizzy Watts plays Jaquetta, the pregnant daughter of Mr Percival.

Usually an acrobat and travelling around from town to town with her father and husband, Jaquetta needs the help of the midwives in this episode.

Lizzy, 29, played Nancy in the first series of The Durrells on ITV and has also appeared in Endeavour and Doctors.

Katie appeared in series six (Credit: BBC)

Where have you seen Katie Lyons before?

On this very show!

Actress Katie, 39, appeared as a guest on Call The Midwife in series six.

She played Gloria Venables.

Gloria returned to the show after suffering numerous miscarriages.

Annnnnd we're off!! #CallTheMidwife principal cast filming has officially begun! 🎉🙌🤩♥️ Our wonderful Lucille (@Leonie_Elliott ) poses for the traditional clapperboard shot 🎬, and reveals the very first of our changes to come … a fabulous new hairdo!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/s2sZAV74HH — Call the Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) August 31, 2020

When does Call The Midwife series 10 start?

The new series of Call The Midwife usually starts in January, but things look a bit different in 2021.

Thanks to the first lockdown, production on the new series was delayed.

Read more: Call The Midwife star Jennifer Kirby quits after six years

However, with filming in the can we’re hoping for the new series to start earlier rather than later.

Reports suggest that the new series will be reduced from eight to seven episodes.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.