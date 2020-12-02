Call the Midwife has delighted fans with a sneaky peek at its 2020 Christmas Special.

Judging by the teaser clip, poor Trixie could be in for a tough festive period.

Our first Christmas clip!! For those of you unable to catch the exclusive premiere of this Christmas preview clip on ITVs earlier – here it is!! #CallTheMidwife returns with our brand new Christmas Special on Christmas Day: 7:40 on BBC One, 9pm ET PBS

What happens in the Call the Midwife Christmas Special clip?

In the clip, Nurse Trixie (Helen George) runs down the stairs when the front doorbell rings and receives a Christmas letter from the postman.

She gets very excited when she sees a postmark from Portofino in Italy.

She explains to the assembled nurses in the living room that she receives a clothing allowance from her godmother every year.

Excitedly opening the letter, she’s left flabbergasted with what she finds inside.

“She’s paid for me to join a marriage bureau,” she splutters. “So that I don’t end up – and I quote – ‘on the shelf.'”

An enraged Trixie then bursts into tears.

Trixie is not happy in the Call the Midwife Christmas special 2020 (Credit: BBC)

How did viewers react?

The clip was first shown on This Morning and then aired on the show’s official Twitter feed.

And it wasn’t long until viewers and fans expressed their delight at the teaser clip.

“Just what 2020 needed,” one fan wrote.

Oh god I am excited already.

Another said: “Oh god I am excited already,” while a third commented: “Can’t wait!!”

Finally, another fan said: “Oh something good for Christmas Day.”

Nothing quite goes to plan this Christmas (Credit: BBC)

What else happens in the Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2020?

The BBC says that the festive episode will take place in 1965 and while everyone at Nonnatus House is looking forward to Christmas, “nothing goes quite to plan”.

Sister Monica Joan is rushed to hospital, while a surprise reunion for Shelagh involves her in a deeply moving birth.

There’s also some fun and colour when the circus arrives in Poplar, and an exciting adventure for Nurse Crane.

Call the Midwife Christmas Special airs on BBC One, Christmas Day, at 7:40pm.

