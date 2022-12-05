Call the Midwife Christmas special 2022: Highlights include the return of a fan favourite!

Snow is falling in the Call the Midwife 2022 Christmas special – and it’s another rollercoaster of a ride which will make you laugh and cry.

This year, all the action happens at Nonnatus House and in familiar Poplar.

Past Christmas specials have whisked us to South Africa and the Outer Hebrides, but this year there’s no place like home…

So what happens in the Call the Midwife 2022 Christmas special, and will it be as festive and wonderful as we hope?

Here’s everything you need to know in our preview.

Nurse Trixie is back from Portofino! (Credit: Neal Street Productions)

Call the Midwife Christmas 2022: Is Trixie back?

ED! are thrilled to tell you that Trixie returns in the Call the Midwife Christmas special 2022.

Actress Helen George returns as Nurse Trixie Franklin just in time for the festive edition.

Her charm and kindness – and her love of luxury – are an essential part of Call the Midwife.

As is her steely determination.

Trixie left part-way through the last series to care for her aunt in Portofino – but, in reality, Helen was heavily pregnant with her second daughter!

Her long-awaited return to Nonnatus House sees her less than impressed to discover Nurse Nancy Corrigan (Megan Cusack) has filled their room with a ton of bargain basement clothes!

So Trixie’s quick to dispense some fashion advice! Less is more, says Trixie, though Nancy isn’t convinced.

But, as always with Trixie, there’s so much more to her than fashion and make-up.

She’s still in recovery for her alcoholism – which could prove a Christmas lifeline for someone in denial about their dependence on booze.

Call the Midwife Christmas 2022: Is Trixie still with handsome Matthew?

Trixie’s Christmas storyline also centres around her beau Matthew.

The pair met back in series 10 (2021) when she delivered his baby boy, Jonty.

Tragically, Matthew’s wife died of leukaemia soon afterwards.

After a long friendship, Matthew and Trixie’s relationship is blooming…

Their festive storyline is beautifully-written and left us sobbing.

Olly Rix returns as love interest Matthew Aylward (Credit: Neal Street Productions)

Which year is Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2022?

The Call the Midwife festive special 2022 is set in Christmas 1967.

So the new 12th series of Call the Midwife will be set around the events of 1968.

It begins in January 2023.

Does Mother Mildred return?

Sadly, there’s no sign of domineering Mother Mildred (Miriam Margolyes) this festive season.

The no-nonsense nun is at the seaside Mother House – along with Sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar).

So neither of them appear in the show.

Mildred’s imposing – let’s be honest, terrifying – character, and Hilda’s down-to-earth sense of humour are definitely missed.

And without Hilda on the team, Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) takes on far too much…

Liz White returns as fan favourite mum Rhoda Mullucks, who is treated by Stephen McGann’s Dr Turner (Credit: Neal Street Productions)

Which guest stars return for Christmas 2022?

Remember lovable mum Rhoda Mullucks?

We first met the fan favourite back in series five (2016) when she was pregnant with baby Susan.

But, after Rhoda took the drug thalidomide to help her morning sickness, Susan was born with severe limb deformities.

It was months after the birth when they learned that thalidomide was to blame.

Little Susan appeared again in season 6 when Dr Turner (Stephen McGann) fitted her with prosthetic limbs.

Unforgotten star Liz White returns as Rhoda in the Call the Midwife Christmas special 2022.

Susan was played by Ezmai Rhodes-Horne, who is able-bodied but wore a special suit so producers could digitally alter her limbs.

Hats off to Call the Midwife for showing the heartbreaking struggles that any child who is “different” can face – and the challenges that caring for a disabled child can bring.

Jesse Akele guest stars as single mum Cindy (credit: Neal Street Productions)

Who else guest stars in Call the Midwife Christmas 2022?

Meanwhile, new face Cindy (Jesse Akele) is fresh out of a short stint in prison and heavily pregnant.

But her boyfriend has done a runner, leaving Cindy homeless and with just the clothes on her back.

She’s all alone in the world, working the streets to stay alive, and makes an unexpected friend – Reggie!

When Cindy goes into labour, she needs all the help she can get…

Miss Higgins (Georgie Glen) and Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett) leave the audience speechless in the talent show! (Credit: Neal Street Productions)

Call the Midwife Christmas 2022: has everyone got over the train crash?

Series 11 ended with arguably the most dramatic scenes ever on Call the Midwife – a train crashing down on to the streets of Poplar.

Fortunately, Dr Turner and Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) who were trapped on the train went on to make a full recovery.

But lives were lost.

As Fred (Cliff Parisi) says: “Nothing’s felt right since that accident. We’ve all lost a bit of heart, or who we are.”

So in the festive special he organises an Opportunity Knocks-style talent show, called Poplartunity Knocks!

Call the Midwife has done it again with their Christmas special…

BBC One has delivered an emotional, heartwarming festive feast of a show and it simply wouldn’t be Christmas Day without it!

Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2022 is expected to air on Christmas Day.

