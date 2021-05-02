Call The Midwife cast
TV

Call The Midwife cast: What the old favourites are up to now

Ah, we miss this lot!

By Paul Hirons
| Updated:

The Call The Midwife cast has been a veritable revolving door during its past 10 series.

Our favourite period drama has been a breeding ground for fantastic acting talent, and over the years it has produced some notable performances by much-loved actresses who have gone on to bigger and better things.

But where are all the former members of the cast and what are they up to now?

Emerald Fennell in Call The Midwife
Emerald won an Oscar last week! (Credit: YouTube)

Where are all the old favourites from the Call The Midwife cast?

Emerald Fennell
Nurse Patience Mount
2013-2017

Emerald left Call The Midwife after series six, and since then she’s been in demand.

Starring as Camilla Parker Bowles in The Crown brought her global fame.

But Emerald, 35, has been busy behind the camera, too.

In 2018, she wrote series two of BBC thriller, Killing Eve, and only last week bagged an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Promising Young Woman.

Elsewhere, she gave birth to a son in 2019 and announced at the Oscars that she was pregnant with her second child.

Miranda Hart in Call The Midwife
Call The Midwife was Miranda’s first serious acting role (Credit: YouTube)

Miranda Hart
Matron Camilla ‘Chummy’ Fortescue-Cholmondeley-Browne
2012-2015

Comedian Miranda became a fan favourite with her first serious acting role in Call The Midwife.

When she left after series four, she went back to her comedic roots with tours, and TV specials Miranda: Morecambe & Wise and Me, Comic Relief and Miranda’s Games with Showbiz Names.

She also wrote a children’s book in 2017.

Jennifer Kirby as Nurse Valerie in Call the Midwife on BBC One
Actress Jennifer Kirby as Nurse Valerie in Call the Midwife (Credit: BBC One)

Jennifer Kirby
Nurse Valerie Dyer
2017-2020

Despite being a popular character in Call The Midwife from series six to nine, Jennifer decided to call it a day in 2020.

And, ever since the pandemic, it’s all quiet on the Kirby front. However, her career on the stage and her appearance in Call The Midwife surely sets her up for a glittering career.

Jessica Raine in Call The Midwife
Jenny was the lynchpin of the early series (Credit: YouTube)

Jessica Raine
Jenny Lee
2012-2014

The lynchpin of the show for the first three series, 38-year-old Jessica left the show in 2014.

She made a memorable appearance in series two of Line of Duty in 2014, and since then she has appeared in BBC thrillers Informer and Baptiste.

In 2015, Jessica married fellow actor Tom Goodman-Hill, and in 2019 she gave birth to a baby boy.

Pam Ferris in Call The Midwife
Sister Evangelina was a huge hit with fans (Credit: YouTube)

Pam Ferris
Sister Evangelina
2012-2016

Another of the original cast, Pam was already a well-known face on television thanks to roles in The Darling Buds Of May and Rosemary & Thyme.

But her appearance as the no-nonsense Sister Evangelina reignited her career.

Seventy-two-year-old Pam has been quiet recently – the last thing viewers saw of her was the movie Tolkein and the Sky Arts comedy series, Urban Myths.

Bryony Hannah in Call the Midwife
The actress appeared in Death In Paradise this year (Credit: BBC One)

Bryony Hannah
Sister Mary Cynthia
2012-2017

Compassionate and softly-spoken, Cynthia appeared in the first six series.

Since leaving the show, mum-of-one Bryony played Cath in Unforgotten in 2017, and earlier this year appeared in this year’s series of Death In Paradise.

She played Rebecca Morley.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Stephen Webb on Gogglebox
Gogglebox star Stephen Webb slammed for ‘cruel’ comments to husband Daniel
Kate Garraway is optimistic for future with husband Derek Draper
Kate Garraway believes husband Derek will improve as she looks to the future
Camilla Duchess of Cornwall and her son Tom Parker Bowles
Duchess of Cornwall: Camilla’s son admits it still hasn’t been decided if she will ever be ‘Queen’
Kerry Katona update: Star relieved as she reveals boob surgery news
Kerry Katona shares eye-popping lingerie picture as she reveals she’s having breast reduction
Katie Price and Carl Woods 2021
Katie Price rages at fiancé Carl Woods over his ‘disgusting’ personal hygiene habit
Naga Munchetty apologises to BBC Breakfast guest for 'mean' comment
Naga Munchetty apologises to BBC Breakfast guest for ‘mean’ question