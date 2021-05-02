The Call The Midwife cast has been a veritable revolving door during its past 10 series.

Our favourite period drama has been a breeding ground for fantastic acting talent, and over the years it has produced some notable performances by much-loved actresses who have gone on to bigger and better things.

But where are all the former members of the cast and what are they up to now?

Emerald won an Oscar last week! (Credit: YouTube)

Where are all the old favourites from the Call The Midwife cast?

Emerald Fennell

Nurse Patience Mount

2013-2017

Emerald left Call The Midwife after series six, and since then she’s been in demand.

Starring as Camilla Parker Bowles in The Crown brought her global fame.

But Emerald, 35, has been busy behind the camera, too.

In 2018, she wrote series two of BBC thriller, Killing Eve, and only last week bagged an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Promising Young Woman.

Elsewhere, she gave birth to a son in 2019 and announced at the Oscars that she was pregnant with her second child.

Call The Midwife was Miranda’s first serious acting role (Credit: YouTube)

Miranda Hart

Matron Camilla ‘Chummy’ Fortescue-Cholmondeley-Browne

2012-2015

Comedian Miranda became a fan favourite with her first serious acting role in Call The Midwife.

When she left after series four, she went back to her comedic roots with tours, and TV specials Miranda: Morecambe & Wise and Me, Comic Relief and Miranda’s Games with Showbiz Names.

She also wrote a children’s book in 2017.

Actress Jennifer Kirby as Nurse Valerie in Call the Midwife (Credit: BBC One)

Jennifer Kirby

Nurse Valerie Dyer

2017-2020

Despite being a popular character in Call The Midwife from series six to nine, Jennifer decided to call it a day in 2020.

And, ever since the pandemic, it’s all quiet on the Kirby front. However, her career on the stage and her appearance in Call The Midwife surely sets her up for a glittering career.

Jenny was the lynchpin of the early series (Credit: YouTube)

Jessica Raine

Jenny Lee

2012-2014

The lynchpin of the show for the first three series, 38-year-old Jessica left the show in 2014.

She made a memorable appearance in series two of Line of Duty in 2014, and since then she has appeared in BBC thrillers Informer and Baptiste.

In 2015, Jessica married fellow actor Tom Goodman-Hill, and in 2019 she gave birth to a baby boy.

Sister Evangelina was a huge hit with fans (Credit: YouTube)

Pam Ferris

Sister Evangelina

2012-2016

Another of the original cast, Pam was already a well-known face on television thanks to roles in The Darling Buds Of May and Rosemary & Thyme.

But her appearance as the no-nonsense Sister Evangelina reignited her career.

Seventy-two-year-old Pam has been quiet recently – the last thing viewers saw of her was the movie Tolkein and the Sky Arts comedy series, Urban Myths.

The actress appeared in Death In Paradise this year (Credit: BBC One)

Bryony Hannah

Sister Mary Cynthia

2012-2017

Compassionate and softly-spoken, Cynthia appeared in the first six series.

Since leaving the show, mum-of-one Bryony played Cath in Unforgotten in 2017, and earlier this year appeared in this year’s series of Death In Paradise.

She played Rebecca Morley.