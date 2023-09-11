Call The Midwife cast ‘stunned and upset’ as key character ‘written out’

Stars from the Call The Midwife cast are said to be “stunned and upset” following claims a key character has been axed.

According to The Sun, actor Olly Rix is leaving the BBC One nuns and nurses Nonnatus House drama.

The 36-year-old telly and theatre star has played widower property developer Matthew Aylward since 2020.

Additionally, The Sun reports Olly was informed last week his character was being written out of the show. Filming for the upcoming 13th series is already underway.

Matthew Aylward, played by Olly Rix, has reportedly been written out of Call The Midwife (Credit: BBC)

‘It felt very out of the blue’

The climax to the 12th series saw the actor’s character Matthew marry Nurse Trixie Franklin, played by Helen George.

A source alleged to the publication: “The news of Olly’s departure has left the cast and crew stunned and upset.”

Furthermore, they reportedly added: “They all thought he was a mainstay on the series after his prominent wedding scenes to Helen last season. Some feel it’s a bit unfair and he is well liked by everyone.”

Matthew and Nurse Trixie got wed in the most recent series of the BBC drama (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Additionally, the unnamed insider is reported by The Sun to have said: “It felt very out of the blue.”

ED! has approached a press contact for Call The Midwife and a representative for Olly Rix.

Olly Rix joined the Call The Midwife cast in 2020 (Credit: BBC)

According to reports, Olly previously hinted that his character might not be in it for the long haul.

“I don’t know if the show wants me until 2026,” he said earlier this year.

Additionally, he added: “They might not want to go there. I don’t know. One never really knows but as far as I’m concerned, I’m not looking for the next thing. I’m not looking to catch the next branch. I’m gripping the branch I’m on at the moment and giving it everything I’ve got.”

Meanwhile, Call The Midwife fans had a mixed response to the claims on social media.

One Twitter user wrote: “Ding dong the witch is dead (Matthew from Call The Midwife).”

Another posted: “OMG just seen that Matthew is being written out the show! He’s a HUGE part of the show! Another couple ripped apart on #CallTheMidwife.”

Call The Midwife cast news

The tabloid claims follow reports in July that Olly had split from his partner of seven years, Natasha Fagri.

A source alleged to The Sun at the time: “Olly and Natasha were very happy together for a long time, but eventually drifted apart due to work commitments. They have a lot of respect for each other and share custody of their pet dog. They are both busy with work and focusing on their future and different projects.”

Call The Midwife is expected back on screens in a few months (Credit: BBC)

A week earlier, Olly’s co-star Helen told the Mirror she had split from her partner and Call The Midwife co-star Jack Ashton. The mum-of-two said at the time: “Some months ago, we separated. Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter.”

A Call The Midwife special is expected to air at Christmas. Series 13 tipped to begin in January 2024.

