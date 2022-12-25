Call the Midwife: Remembering the cast members we’ve sadly loved and lost

BBC series Call the Midwife is back for a Christmas special, but some beloved cast members will be missing.

Over the years, some of the show’s stars, guest stars and crew members have sadly passed away.

Here’s a look back at those who the show has lost since it first began all those years ago.

Ronald Pickup appeared opposite Vanessa Redgrave on the show (Credit: Splashnews)

Ronald Pickup played Philip Worth in Call The Midwife

The legendary British actor played Philip Worth in Call the Midwife. He played the wife of Vanessa Redgrave’s character on the hit TV series.

Ronald died at the age of 80 in 2021.

His agent announced the news at the time in a statement, saying: “Ronald Pickup passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness surrounded by his wife and family. He will be deeply missed.”

He was best known for his roles in TV shows such as The Bill, Foyle’s War, Silent Witness and Doc Martin.

Call The Midwife star Clare Cathcart passed away in 2014 (Credit: BBC)

Call The Midwife cast we’ve lost: Clare Cathcart

Clare played Mrs Torpy on the BBC series up until her untimely death in 2014.

The beloved actress tragically passed away following a battle with cancer t the age of just 48.

A statement released by her representative said: “It is with huge sadness that we have to report the death of our beloved friend and client Clare Cathcart.

“Clare was brilliant, fearless, and funny; a wonderful actor who we are immensely proud to have represented.”

It continued: “Without her razor-sharp wit and glorious laugh the world will seem a darker place. We will miss her enormously.”

At the time, some of her co-stars paid tribute on social media.

Miranda Hart wrote on Twitter: “Reeling from closer to home news of Clare Cathcart. Had the privilege of some serious laughing with her on call the midwife. A ball of joy.”

Charlie Candou, who starred in Coronation Street, said: “One of the most beautiful people I’ve known. A 20 year friendship I’ll treasure forever. I love you Clare Cathcart.”

Tamzin Outhwaite tweeted: “RIP Clare Cathcart. Funny, talented, kind & Far too soon.”

Warren Clarke

Actor Warren Clarke, best known for TV role in Dalziel And Pascoe, died aged 67 back in 2014.

He starred in an episode of Call the Midwife during the show’s second series where he played John Lacey.

The show said on its official Twitter page at the time: “Saddened to hear of the death of wonderful Warren Clarke. Condolences to his family, from all at #callthemidwife xx”.

Kev Corbishley

As the 11th season of the 1950s drama aired earlier this year, the BBC revealed some tragic news to viewers.

As the credits rolled after an episode, a message appeared on the screen reading: “In memory of Kev Corbishley. 1965-2022”.

Kevin, was a standby rigger on the beloved BBC series, working in the Camera and Electrical Department. He worked on the series from 2020 until 2022 when he died.

The official Call The Midwife Twitter account later told fans: “A dearly loved member of our crew who died very recently. He will be missed.”

Call the Midwife returns for Christmas special and new series

Meanwhile, the Call the Midwife festive special 2022 is set in Christmas 1967.

The new 12th series of Call the Midwife will be set around the events of 1968. It begins in January 2023 so fans have a lot to look forward to next year!

The Call The Midwife Christmas special is on today (December 25) at 7.55pm.

