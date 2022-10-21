Cabinet of Curiosities on Netflix: What it is and when can I watch all the episodes?

Cabinet of Curiosities on Netflix will scare the living daylights out of viewers – just in time for Halloween!

The horror anthology series stars plenty of famous faces, and Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro introduces each episode.

So what is it about, when are episodes released, and who is in it?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities: Rupert Grint stars as Walter Gilman in the episode Dreams in the Witch House (Credit: Ken Woroner/Netflix)

What is Cabinet of Curiosities on Netflix?

Cabinet of Curiosities is a horror anthology on Netflix.

Each episode is a standalone drama.

Some are macabre, some are gothic horror and others are classically creepy.

Some are based on scary books which Guillermo del Toro read as a child. Others are ideas he came up with.

Stories in the Netflix series include a Vietnam veteran who’s got something very creepy in his lock-up, and a cemetery caretaker who moonlights as a grave robber.

There’s a missing persons case, an amateur taxidermist who loves to stuff things, and a dead girl who now lives in a strange forest realm.

All of them are scary and sinister. Expect plenty of gore, too!

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities: F. Murray Abraham stars as Dr. Winters in the episode The Autopsy (Credit: Ken Woroner/Netflix)

Who’s in the cast of Cabinet of Curiosities?

Top names in the Netflix series include Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint.

Rupert appears in one episode of the Netflix horror anthology Cabinet of Curiosities.

The Walking Dead actor Andrew Lincoln also stars in one episode.

The White Lotus’s F. Murray Abraham, and Back to the Future’s Crispin Glover also appear in different episodes.

Westworld actor Ben Barnes, The Mummy star Sofia Boutella, and The Babadook’s Essie Davis all appear in episodes, too.

The Undoing fans will recognise Ismael Cruz Córdova, who also stars in the anthology, while RoboCop’s Peter Weller also makes a chilling appearance.

Peter Weller stars in the Cabinet of Curiosities episode entitled The Viewing (Credit Ken Woroner/Netflix)

How many episodes are there?

There are eight standalone episodes.

Each episode is around an hour long, and has a different cast and director.

Famous directors include Twilight’s Catherine Hardwicke, and Guillermo Navarro, who won an Oscar for cinematography with dark fantasy Pan’s Labyrinth.

Guillermo del Toro curated the episodes, chose the actors and directors, and introduces each one.

Andrew Lincoln stars as bird watcher Edgar Bradley in the Cabinet of Curiosities episode The Murmuring (Credit: Netflix)

When can I watch Cabinet of Curiosities on Netflix?

The first two episodes are released on Tuesday October 25 2022.

Two more episodes will be released each consecutive night until Friday October 28 2022.

Each night has a different theme, such as ‘scavengers’, ‘loners’, ‘lovecraft’, and ‘visitations’.

Guillermo del Toro introduces the stories in Cabinet of Curiosities (Credit: Netflix)

Who is Guillermo del Toro?

Guillermo de Toro is a Mexican film-maker.

He’s famous for his horror and fantasy movies, which include Hellboy, Pan’s Labyrinth and Crimson Peak.

In 2018, he won Oscars for best director, best original screenplay and best picture for romantic fantasy The Shape of Water.

The Shape of Water follows a cleaner, played by Sally Hawkins, who falls in love with a captured alien (Doug Jones).

“Each of the elements in the stories appeal to different things,” says Guillermo.

“Some of the stories are very sedate and adult in nature, some are fun and a good romp.

“Some are funny in a deranged way.

“It’s a real sampler of very different flavours.

“It’s like the greatest candy sampler – you get a surprise from each of the bites!”

Crispin Glover and Ben Barnes in the Cabinet of Curiosities episode Pickman’s Model (Credit: Netflix)

What is a cabinet of curiosities?

Guillermo del Toro has explained the meaning of a cabinet of curiosities.

He said: “Hundreds of years ago when travelling was a commodity that few could afford safely, curiosities were collected by seafarers, adventurers, charlatans and exhibited in a room called a Cabinet of Curiosities.

“Often you had the skull of a large mammal, or the narwhal horn – called a unicorn horn.

“People came to see them and they were a sort of status symbol.

“The person showing the curiosities opened a new world to the spectators.”

Guillermo Tel Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities will release two episodes daily from Tuesday October 24 2022 to Friday October 27 2022.

