Channel 4 confirms psychological suspense drama Close to Me starring Christopher Eccleston

Close to Me is a psychological suspense drama coming soon to C4, which promises to be every bit as exciting as the cast.

Christopher Eccleston and Connie Nielsen take the leads in the tense series which is due to air this autumn.

Here’s everything you need to know about Close to Me on C4.

Connie Nielsen and Christopher Eccleston star in Close to Me (Credit: Channel 4)

Close to Me on C4 – what’s it about?

The dramatic trailer shows lead character Jo bloodied and lifeless at the bottom of a flight of stairs.

She’s then rushed to hospital, where she later reveals she cannot remember anything from the past year.

Doctors tell husband Rob that his wife may never recover her memories.

But as her memories slowly begin to seep back, Jo realises she wasn’t alone in the house on the night she fell.

She remembers fighting for her life and screaming for someone to get out of her house.

The viewers will follow Jo as she “follows the breadcrumbs” to see where they lead her.

But she doesn’t like where the trail takes her and she begins to wonder if she is going mad.

Just us who are already suspecting the husband of foul play?

Who stars in Close to Me on C4?

The cast of Close to Me is enough to make us want to tune in.

Danish actress Connie Nielsen, 56, portrays Jo Harding.

Jo appears to have it all – a beautiful house in the country, a loving family and husband – until an entire year suddenly vanishes from her memory.

Jo discovers that her life wasn’t quite as perfect as she imagined – and that someone will do all they can to keep a terrible secret from her.

Connie is perhaps most famous for appearing alongside Russell Crowe in classic sword-and-sandals movie, Gladiator.

She also starred in the two blockbuster Wonder Woman films.

Christopher Eccleston stars as Rob, her devoted husband.

Chris is a very familiar face to British viewers for being the ninth Doctor Who in 2005.

He’s also known for The A Word, Come Home, The Leftovers, Safe House and Fortitude.

Their children, Finn and Sash, are played by Tom Taylor (Us, Doctor Foster) and Rosy McEwen (The Letter Writer, The Angel of Darkness).

Jo’s best friend Cathy is played by Unforgotten’s Susan Lynch, while Cold Feet’s Leanne Best stars as Rob’s co-worker Anna.

Christopher Eccleston plays Rob Harding in Close to Me (Credit: Channel 4)

How many episodes is Close to Me on C4?

Close to Me on Channel 4 will be six parts.

Each episode will be one hour long, including adverts.

When does C4’s Close to Me start and how can I watch it?

Close to Me is due to air any day now.

Channel 4 is already showing the trailer for the series, and we know it’s coming in the autumn.

Yes, we know it already feels like winter!

We have a hunch the series will pop up in the first week of November.

Watch this space.

Susan Lynch and Connie Nielsen in Close to Me (Credit: Channel 4)

Is Close to Me based on a book?

Close to Me is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by author Amanda Reynolds.

Critics called the book “gripping, claustrophobic and often deeply unsettling”.

New York Journal of Books say: “Close To Me is a marvellous psychological drama on many levels: a parent coping with empty nest syndrome; a search for self-worth; the changing relationships between parents and grown children and between husbands and wives.

“For fans of suspense, especially suspense with a feminine perspective, Close To Me is as good as it gets.”

Another critic said: “A gripping debut psychological drama that will appeal to fans of Liane Moriarty’s The Husband’s Secret, Clare Mackintosh’s I Let You Go, and Linda Green’s While My Eyes Were Closed.”

Where is Close to Me on C4 filmed?

Close to Me was filmed during 2020.

It was mostly shot in London, Hertfordshire and East Sussex.

Close to Me will air on Channel 4 in the autumn.

