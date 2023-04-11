Bruno Tonioli teases Strictly return and the two stars who’ve stayed in touch

Bruno Tonioli has teased a Strictly return while revealing which of his former co-stars he has stayed in touch with.

The 67-year-old dancer was a regular on the glitzy BBC One show for 17 years, judging the latest batch of celebs strutting their stuff on the dancefloor. But in 2021, he left fans devastated when he famously quit the show and was ultimately replaced by Anton Du Beke.

And now, the Italian dancer and choreographer has revealed there are only two Strictly stars he has stayed in touch with. However, that hasn’t stopped him from teasing a return to the show.

Bruno was a judge on Strictly for 17 years (Credit: BBC)

Bruno Tonioli hints at Strictly return

Speaking to the Radio Times, Bruno admitted he’s only in contact with co-host Tess Daly and judge Craig Revel Horwood.

I may never be a Strictly judge again, but I may go back.

“Anton is doing a great job and it feels right that he should carry on. I may never be a Strictly judge again, but I may go back,” he said, hinting at a return.

Bruno then revealed who he is still in touch with from the BBC show. “We’ll always be very good friends. I still get messages from Tess Daly and Craig Revel Horwood. I just couldn’t continue doing both Strictly and Dancing with the Stars.”

Bruno made a return to the Strictly stage for a Christmas performance in 2022 (Credit: BBC)

Bruno Tonioli on BGT

Bruno will be back on TV screens this weekend for the brand-new series of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent. He will be making his BGT debut on the panel alongside Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden.

Speaking about the show, Bruno added to Radio Times: “Obviously when you’re on screen, you can’t sit there looking bored. You have to give the viewers a show. You have to entertain them. So I crank up my delivery and become a larger-than-life persona.”

But his eccentric performance came at a cost as at the end of the first day as Bruno said he “lost his voice”. He reckoned this was down to him not “pacing himself”.

Ant and Dec on Bruno in BGT

Bruno was confirmed as David Walliams’ replacement on the Britain’s Got Talent panel in January, following David’s exit. But the show’s co-hosts have admitted to concerns over the big change on the show.

Speaking with the Huffington Post in late February, Ant and Dec were asked about how Bruno was meshing with such a well-established TV group that includes Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden.

Ant explained: “We text a lot, we see him socially, so we were really kind of apprehensive about starting this new series. But on the first day of auditions, we thought, we’ve got to just treat Bruno like the new guy and be kind to him. And he was really nervous.”

Read more: Ant and Dec admit they’re to blame for Bruno Tonioli’s BGT ‘mistakes’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.