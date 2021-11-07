Craig Revel Horwood wants Bruno Tonioli to make a Strictly return because his spark is missed, a news report today (November 7) has claimed.

According to The Sun, judge Craig feels the panel doesn’t have the same “pizzazz” as when Bruno is on board.

Veteran dance pro Anton du Beke has stepped in this series for Bruno since coronavirus travel chaos affected the Italian fave’s availability.

Anton, 55, has also filled in Bruno, 65, previously when there was a clash with his Dancing With The Stars commitments.

However, Bruno is reportedly expected to be part of the Christmas special. He will also participate in the Strictly Arena Tour for the first time in two years.

But Anton’s future role on the BBC One series is yet to be confirmed.

Strictly news: What did Craig say about a Bruno’s return?

The tabloid claims a TV insider has voiced Craig’s alleged opinion to them about the current state of the judging panel.

And that apparently includes a wish to see his pal Bruno lining up alongside him once again.

A source is quoted as telling The Sun: “Craig feels the chemistry is a bit flat without Bruno.

“He brought some pizzazz and expertise to the panel.”

Will Anton remain if Bruno comes back to the show?

The unnamed insider also indicated Craig, 56, believes a comeback for Bruno is a possibility as the US opens borders for international flights again.

They went on to claim that Craig reckons he and Bruno have a chemistry that isn’t easily replicated.

However, it was acknowledged that Anton has his own backers hoping he will be installed permanently as well.

The source continued: “They have a spark that is difficult to recreate. But Anton has a strong fan base and there is definitely a camp who would like him to stay.”

ED! has approached a representative for Craig for comment.

Strictly Come Dancing continues with Week 7 results tonight, Sunday November 7, on BBC One at 7.15pm.

