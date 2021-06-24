Bruno Tonioli has broken his Twitter silence over the news that Anton Du Beke will replace him as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing this year.

Earlier today (June 24), Anton was announced as Bruno’s replacement on the 2021 series of the BBC dance show.

In a statement, he said he couldn’t wait to see Anton “waggle his paddle”.

And now he’s broken his Twitter silence, telling UK Strictly fans why he’s had to pull out of the role.

Bruno Tonioli has broken his Twitter silence as Anton Du Beke replaces him on Strictly

What did Bruno say about Anton Du Beke?

As the news was revealed, Bruno sent his best wishes to Anton.

He said: “Whilst I am gutted to not be on the show this year there is one person and one person only that could take my place – it’s just a shame they weren’t available… haha!

“Darlings I’m kidding, I’m kidding!

“Seriously though, I have to tell you, Anton IS Mr Strictly and if anybody is filling in for me, it has to be him.

“I honestly wouldn’t have it any other way and I am so excited to see him waggle his paddle.”

Anton is the new addition to the judging panel

So what did Bruno say on Twitter about his departure?

With the on-going COVID restrictions, it appears Bruno just won’t be able to travel and split his time between the UK and the US.

He also appears on the Dancing With the Stars judging panel in the States.

Posting a picture of himself on the show, Bruno said: “Sadly due to the current quarantine regulations and previous work commitments I will miss this year @bbcstrictly.”

He added: “Will miss you all and I am sure you’ll be AMAZING.”

Sadly due to the current quarantine regulations and previous work commitments I will miss this year ⁦@bbcstrictly⁩ will miss you all and I am sure you’ll be AMAZING ❤️💋 pic.twitter.com/TM48QDcWjH — Bruno Tonioli (@BrunoTonioli) June 24, 2021

How did Bruno fans react to the news?

One asked why Bruno couldn’t appear via Zoom like he had done before.

“How come they don’t bring you in on Zoom live,” they said.

Another added: “Hopefully it’s just the one year we miss out on you Bruno, you and your comments are a highlight of the show.”

A third added: “Will miss you too but hopefully you will still pop in over Zoom like last year!”

