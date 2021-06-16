Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood have been given their own travel show by ITV1, which will see the pair embark on a road trip across the UK.

And we think it’s a genius idea!

Putting two of the most likeable and flamboyant Strictly judges together for a factual entertainment show?

Why didn’t someone think of it sooner!?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming series…

Craig was recently revealed to be KnickerBocker Glory on The Masked Singer (Credit: ITV1)

Bruno and Craig road trip: what’s it about?

Bruno and Craig’s Great British Road Trip is happening, ITV has revealed.

Although the title of the factual entertainment series might change (it’s a working title at the moment), the premise won’t…

Strictly judges Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli will be exploring some of the country’s most iconic and loved road trips in the brand new series.

Craig says: “Bruno and I are thrilled to be taking viewers on this summer adventure with us.

“I can’t wait to get behind the wheel and indulge in a spot of history, culture and of course some killer playlists!”

Meanwhile, Bruno adds: “This will be a British voyage like no other, strap on your seatbelt and hold on tight everyone.

“It’s time to have some fun!”

Bruno and Craig road trip: where will they visit?

The two great friends will leave the dancefloor behind to enjoy some of the most beautiful sights around Britain.

The duo take on six of the best drives in Britain, including the drive from Cornwall to the Cotswolds.

Australian Craig and Italian Bruno will also travel from the Yorkshire Dales to the Lake District.

The series promises “breath-taking scenery, fascinating stories, incredible adventures led by local experts and a shared passion for good food and spontaneous dance moves”.

In each episode, Craig and Bruno will immerse themselves in a different part of Britain.

These include the twists and turns of the Cheddar Gorge, the brooding mountain roads of the Scottish highlands and the sparkling waters of the Lake District.

They’ll also witness the dizzying heights of the mountains of Snowdonia.

Nothing is ever boring with Bruno around (Credit: BBC)

How will they travel?

Craig and Bruno are both petrol-heads, and LOVE classic cars.

Craig has restored his own classic car for the journey.

Priya Singh, Commissioning Editor Factual Entertainment, says: “We’re delighted to be hitting the open road with Craig and Bruno as they take us for a spin, not around the dancefloor, but this time around beautiful Britain.

“Expect plenty of escapism, experiences, high jinks and high kicks with these two in the driving seat.”

Executive producer Fiona Inskip said: “We’re thrilled to be getting behind the wheel with Craig and Bruno.

“As genuine friends away from the dancefloor, the series gives viewers an opportunity to see the pair behind their Saturday night personas.

“And, at a time when many of us will be enjoying a summer staycation, it’s a delight to join them as they take on the country’s most spectacular drives, and discover the incredible adventures en route that we can all experience ourselves, in a series that celebrates the very best of what Britain has to offer. But, as you’d expect, there’s plenty of bickering, lots of laughs and the odd surprise along the way – the audience are in for a real treat.”

Bruno and Craig’s Great British Road Trip: How many episodes?

Producers RDF Television has revealed that there’ll be six episodes in the series.

And each episode will be a bite-sized 30 minute morsel.

We’re not sure that will be enough to contain these two big characters!

Bruno Tonioli, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood are the glam judges on Strictly (Ray Burmiston/BBC)

When will it start?

ITV has only just announced the news.

Filming will no doubt start any day now.

We’re told the series will air later in the summer.

And we can’t wait!

Bruno and Craig’s Great British Road Trip will air on ITV1 in late summer 2021.

