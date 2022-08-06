Strictly legend Sir Bruce Forsyth spoke heartbreaking words ahead of his death which continue to give his beloved widow comfort.

National treasure Bruce died in 2017, months shy of his 90th birthday.

The TV presenter and gameshow host was known for his gregarious smile and charisma.

His glittering career spanned 75 years.

Sir Bruce pictured in 2013, spoke heartbreaking words before his death (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Bruce Forsyth’s amazing career

Bruce’s best-loved shows included the Generation Game, Play Your Cards Right – revived by Alan Carr on his Epic Gameshow tonight (August 6) – and The Price is Right.

The icon was known for catchphrases such as “nice to see you, to see you nice”, as well.

Just look for the rainbow, my darling.

He then presented Strictly Come Dancing, but stepped down from the role in 2014.

Later he was quoted as saying the years of TV work had “taken their toll”.

Sir Bruce was born in Middlesex, but lived in Edmonton, north London, with his third wife.

In 2015 he removed himself from the public eye and underwent a heart op later that year.

Bruce’s sad death

During 2017, he spent weeks in hospital with bronchial pneumonia.

His wife of 34 years, Wilnelia, revealed what her husband had said during his final days.

Dad-of-six Sir Bruce was given palliative care after pleading with doctors to be allowed to die at home.

The national treasure also made a promise to his wife to help guide her after his death.

Lady Wilnelia told the Mirror: “I remember saying to him: ‘But Bruce, how will I know what to do when you’re not here? I can’t even work the TV remote without you!’

“He turned to me and said: ‘Just look for the rainbow, my darling.’

“Now his children send me pictures of rainbows from wherever they are and it’s really just this wonderful feeling.”

Sir Bruce Forsyth and wife Wilnelia (Credit: Splash New)

Bruce’s legacy lives on

Alan Carr returned to host Epic Gameshow in May.

The Chatty Man star hosts five of the national best-loved gameshows.

Celebrities and members of the public compete – with three of the shows being Bruce’s.

Alan recently revealed Sir Bruce Forsyth’s prediction that his Chatty Man series would be a hit.

Airing on Channel 4, the programme ran for 16 series from 2009 to 2016.

Alan returns to host Epic Gameshow tonight (August 6) on ITV, at 7pm.

