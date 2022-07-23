Brouno Tonioli reveals sad real reason for Strictly Come Dancing exit

Ex-Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli has rather candidly admitted it’s a ‘miracle’ he lasted 18 years on the show.

The 66 year old announced his departure from the flagship BBC entertainment programme in May, having been a part of it from the launch in 2004.

Bruno Tonioli has opened up on his Strictly Come Dancing exit (Credit: SplashNews.com)

This year he will be replaced by former Strictly dance pro Anton du Beke, who covered for him last series.

Bruno has been forced to choose between Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing With The Stars – the US equivalent – which runs at the same time.

In previous years he had flown back and forth to appear on both – but Covid and travel restrictions put paid to that.

Now he has confessed in an interview with the Daily Mail: “There is no animosity, it was a mutual decision with both of us saying, ‘Listen, this is not going to work like it used to.’

“I just couldn’t do the flying any more. I don’t know how I survived that schedule. To be honest, it’s a miracle.

“I have no idea what it did to my health, don’t go there!”

Former dancer and choreographer cited an example of the toll the crazy to and fro had on him.

“There was a moment in the middle of a run when I blanked.

“I did not know where I was or what I was doing.

“It only lasted a second, then I saw the audience looking at me and it all came back to me.”

Being constantly ‘on’ also added to the drain. He added: “I’m playing a character. My accent becomes stronger, the facial expressions and body movements become bigger.’

“You have to pump yourself up and keep it up for two hours. That’s so hard when you have all the added stress of the travel.”

Anton du Beke will be filling Bruno’s shoes – and seat – on Strictly (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

He’s a big loss to Strictly Come Dancing, but leaving it in good hands.

Anton was a bit hit with viewers when he stood in on the judging panel.

And Bruno has given his former co-star his blessing and thumbs-up.

When their switch was announced, Bruno said: “Anton, you’ve done a fantastic job, you deserve it. It’s a 10 from me.

“Carry on, do me proud – but you’ve already done that anyway.”

