Brookside makes an unexpected comeback – for some UK viewers

Brookside fans have every reason to be celebrating right now as the soap is coming back on STV.

The Channel 4 serial drama will be available to watch for some UK viewers in the coming weeks.

It’ll be the first time in years that TV viewers will be able to binge ALL episodes of the Phil Redmond-penned soap.

Soap addicts will know that Brookside ended 20 years ago in 2003.

But not everyone wanted the show to end…

Steve Pinner and Jane Cunliffe in Brookside in 1987 (Credit: Kevin Holt/ANL/Shutterstock)

Is Brookside coming back?

The Channel 4 soap Brookside will be making a comeback – of sorts – in 2023.

The legendary soap has found a new home on STV Player.

This is the FIRST time the series will be available in its entirety since it ended.

All original episodes of Brookside will be available to stream from the very first episode in 1982.

The soap aired on the launch night of Channel 4 on November 02, 1982.

At its peak, 9 million viewers tuned in.

Do I have to pay to watch Brookside on STV?

STV viewers will be able to watch the soap for free.

STV Player is a video on-demand service owned by STV Group.

It’s available free-of-charge across the UK, online, on mobile and on all major TV platforms.

These include Sky Glass, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Freeview Play and Virgin Media.

Ricky Tomlinson and Sue Johnson launched their careers on Brookside (Credit: Kevin Holt/ANL/Shutterstock)

When is Brookside coming back on STV?

Brookside will be available to watch on STV from Wednesday, February 01, 2023.

That day, STV Player will drop the first 10 episodes of Brookside, and five new episodes will land each week after.

The good news coincides with the soap’s 40th anniversary.

What was Brookside about?

The infamous C4 soap followed the lives and loves of its residents.

There were 13 houses on the famous cul-de-sac in Liverpool called Brookside Close.

The soap was known for its boundary pushing – and sometimes outrageous – storylines.

Trevor Jordache under the patio, anyone?

The Channel 4 series also launched the career of some of the most recognisable TV stars today.

Sue Johnston, Anna Friel, Amanda Burton, and Nicola Stephenson all played iconic characters on the show.

Sunetra Sarker also started her career on the show.

Speaking about the soap’s ‘return’, the Ackley Bridge star said: “I owe a lot to Brookside as I was lucky enough to have been spotted at a bus stop when I was 15 and given the role of Nisha [ Batra] .

“Had I known then that Brookside Close would be the road that led me to my surprising and eventful career, I would never have believed it!

“I am thrilled that STV Player is airing Brookie again after all these years.

“I never fail to hear fans tell me how much they still miss the show.

“Get streaming and see just how ground-breaking this Liverpool-based soap opera was all those years ago.”

Brookside lands on STV Player on Wednesday, February 01, 2023.

