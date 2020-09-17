Brooke Vincent has been left “stressed out” after spiders invaded her house.

The Coronation Street actress – who plays the coincidentally named Sophie Webster on Corrie – hoovered up one of the eight-legged creepy crawlies yesterday (September 16).

After doing a “deep clean” of her upstairs, she was shocked to find another spider in her bathroom last night, which she then washed down the drain.

Spiders have terrorised Brooke Vincent this week (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

What did Brooke Vincent say about spiders in her home?

Speaking on her Instagram Stories, she said: “This whole spider situation is stressing me out. Is anyone else experiencing this?

“I literally cleaned my upstairs of my house, every room, a deep, thorough clean.

View this post on Instagram 🌻 A post shared by Brooke Levi Vincent 🐝 (@brookelevivincent) on Aug 23, 2020 at 1:00am PDT

Read More:Dancing On Ice: Faye Brookes ‘signs up to show’ after leaving Coronation Street

“I come into my bathroom and it’s in the shower. Where has it come from and where is it going?

“I didn’t hoover this one up, I put the shower on hot and swished it down the drain and put the plug on the top of it.

“I can’t even deal with this [bleep].”

Brooke – who is currently on maternity leave from the ITV soap – revealed she hoovered up the first spider she found, and was then shocked to discover it may have laid eggs in her vacuum.

This whole spider situation is stressing me out

She added: “I hoovered him up, because I didn’t know what else to do. I tried to save him.

The star said she hoovered one spider up (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

Corrie stars’ fears of spider eggs in her vacuum cleaner

“Then people are messaging me saying they will lay eggs in the hoover.

“But I had to make a quick rash decision, it was a ride or die moment.

Read More: Tina O’Brien supported by Coronation Street co-stars as she hits back at body-shaming trolls

“I’m looking at the hoover checking his legs aren’t popping out of the bottom of it.”

The cobbles star is now planning to buy some conkers to try to stop her spider issue. A fan advised her that putting the seeds of horse chestnut trees around the doors and windows of her house will help to stop spiders entering her abode.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.