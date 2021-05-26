26 May 2021, 20:32 | Updated: 26 May 2021, 21:44

Channel 5 documentary Broadmoor: Serial Killers and High Security gives a rare insight into the workings of the facility – but where is it and what prisoners have stayed there?

The one-off show airs on Wednesday May 26 2021 at 9pm.

Here's everything you need to know…

The exterior of Broadmoor Hospital (Credit: Channel 5)

What is Broadmoor and where is it?

Contrary to popular opinion, Broadmoor isn’t actually a prison, it’s a high-security psychiatric hospital.

The facility opened in 1863 and is located in Crowthorne, Berkshire.

Patients here suffer with severe mental illnesses.

Hence, they are considered a danger to society.

On average, patients stay there for up to six years before being moved to lower risk security facilities.

Broadmoor prisoners: Who has stayed there in the past?

There have been plenty of notorious criminals treated at Broadmoor.

The facility houses up to 240 patients at any one time.

Up until 2007, both male and female patients were sent to Broadmoor for treatment.

Now, the facility only takes in male patients.

Peter Sutcliffe, also known as The Yorkshire Ripper, was found guilty of murdering 13 women.

As well as the attempted murder of seven others.

In 1981, he was convicted and sent to Broadmoor, where he was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

In 2016, he was deemed mentally fit and transferred to HM Prison Frankland.

He remained there until his death in November 2020.

Ronnie Kray was taken to Broadmoor Hospital after being sentenced to life in prison in 1969.

He remained at the mental health facility until he died from a heart attack in 1995.

Violent armed robber Charles Bronson spent time at all three of England’s high-security psychiatric hospitals – Broadmoor, Rampton and Ashworth.

Murderer Robert Maudsley also spent time in Broadmoor, as did David Copeland.

Neo-nazi David, known as the ‘London nail bomber’, killed three and injured more in a series of attacks.

He used homemade nail bombs in the attacks across three successive weekends in April 1999.

Fred Dinenage provides behind the scenes information from his time visiting Broadmoor (Credit: Channel 5)

Broadmoor prisoners: Who is there now?

Robert Napper is a dangerous murderer and rapist, who killed Rachel Nickell in front of her young son.

Police officers took him to Broadmoor in 2008.

Doctors diagnosed him with paranoid schizophrenia and Asperger’s syndrome.

He is still alive.

Meanwhile, a judge sent Ian Ball to Broadmoor after he attempted to kidnap Princess Anne.

In 1974, the princess was on her way to Buckingham Palace when a Ford Escort stopped in front of her car.

Driver Ian stepped out of the vehicle and began firing a gun.

He shot the princess’ personal police officer James Beaton.

Ian also targeted her chauffeur Alex Callender, police constable Michael Hills and journalist Brian McConnell.

Fortunately, all four survived the attack.

Police arrested and charged Ian with attempted murder and kidnapping.

A judge sentenced him to 41 years in Broadmoor as a result of his mental health problems.

Ian remains in Broadmoor under the Mental Health Act.

Kenneth Erskine – also known as The Stockwell Strangler – is also currently in Broadmoor.

During 1986, Kenneth Erskine murdered at least seven elderly people.

He broke into their homes, sexually assaulted them and strangled them.

He was 24 years old when he committed the crimes, but had the mental age of a 12 year old.

Broadmoor staff have been treating Kenneth at the hospital for more than 20 years.

Broadmoor: Serial Killers and High Security on C5

A rare insight into the workings of the high-security psychiatric hospital, Broadmoor.

Includes testimony from those who have come face to face with Britain’s most notorious killers.

Broadmoor Hospital is home to around 200 of Britain’s most dangerous men.

This documentary offers a glimpse of what life is like behind bars for some of its most famous inhabitants.

These have included Peter Sutcliffe and Robert Maudsley.

Broadmoor: Serial Killers and High Security airs on Wednesday May 26 2021 at 9pm on Channel 5.

