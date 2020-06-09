The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Tuesday 9th June 2020
TV

Broadchurch: Viewers wound up by 'atrocious' accents in otherwise 'brilliant' drama as it returns for repeats

It's back on ITV

By Richard Bell
Tags: Broadchurch, Drama, ITV

Broadchurch has returned to ITV and fans of the hit cop drama couldn't be happier, but some viewers couldn't help noticing the "atrocious" accents.

The programme, which stars David Tennant and Olivia Colman as detective duo DI Alec Hardy and DS Ellie Miller, originally aired from 2013 to 2017.

Broadchurch is back and viewers have issues with the accents (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who killed Danny in Broadchurch and how did he die? 

Repeats of the show are back on ITV, with episode one of the first series airing last night (Monday, June 8).

One of Britain's 'best ever' dramas?

And while the outpouring of love from Broadchurch fans was huge, a number of viewers struggled with the way the characters were speaking.

Broadchurch is primarily set and filmed around Dorset. But some felt the West Country accents depicted in the programme were not particularly realistic.

David Tennant stars in Broadchurch alongside Olivia Colman (Credit: ITV)

One viewer said on Twitter: "I missed #Broadchurch first time around, despite living less than 20 miles from this iconic cliff [at West Bay]. So I watched episode one tonight and loved it, apart from the accents!"

Who talks like that?!

Another agreed: "I remember saying at the time it was as if the actors had been instructed by a voice coach who had heard a bad recording of someone poorly interpreting a vaguely wezzcountry accent 20 years ago. Who talks like that?!"

Read more: WIN £1,000 in our 'Grab a Grand' competition!

A third said: "Accents are atrocious but a brilliant whodunnit."

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

Read more: The A Word: Viewers baffled as Alison is 'missing' from Ralph and Katie's wedding 

Others simply took to Twitter to praise the hit drama. Many called it one of the best British crime dramas ever made.

Dream team

"Broadchurch (more so season 1) was one of the best and engaging British TV crime dramas I've ever watched," said one fan. "Olivia Colman and David Tennant were a dream team #broadchurch."

"Nice to see classic season one #Broadchurch back on TV," tweeted another. "One of the best British crime dramas ever. If not the best. David Tennant is superb and one of the world's most talented actors by a mile. But he gets exponentially better, as he gets more Scottish. And angry."

Someone else put: "I honestly think #Broadchurch is one of the best TV series that Britain has ever produced."

- Broadchurch continues on Monday (June 15) at 9pm on ITV

Are you glad to have Broadchurch repeats on TV? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Broadchurch Drama ITV

Trending Articles

 This Morning's Holly Willoughby looks summery in orange pineapple-print dress
Phillip Schofield stunned by cougar gran's comment about his sex life on This Morning
Emmerdale viewers question why Lydia's make-up looks different in lockdown episode
Piers Morgan slammed by viewers for Madeleine McCann blunder on GMB
Coronation Street FIRST LOOK: Next week's spoilers in 10 pictures
This Morning viewers divided as boss threatens to sack his furloughed staff who refuse to come back to work