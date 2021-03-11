Fans of Bridgerton hunk Regé-Jean Page are beside themselves with excitement over the news he’s to appear on CBeebies Bedtime Stories this weekend.

Regé, who plays the dishy Duke of Hastings in the Netflix series, will grace our screens this Sunday (March 14).

Yes, ladies, get the kids in bed nice and early this Mother’s Day and settle down as Regé reads us – erm, we mean the kids – a good book!

Hands up who wants the Bridgerton hunk to read them a Bedtime Story (Credit: BBC)

What do we know about Regé’s CBeebies Bedtime Stories appearance

Regé, 31, will read a bedtime story called Rain Before Rainbows by Smriti Halls.

It tells the story of a little girl and her fox friend as they travel from “a place of loss and despair, towards the hope of colour, light and life”.

The BBC is once again doing God’s work, bringing us the Duke of Hastings for the Mother’s Day episode of @CBeebiesHQ Bedtime Stories.

During the story, they characters learn that with courage and the help of friends, they can always find their way out of the darkness.

Regé-Jean is swapping period drama for CBeebies Bedtime Stories this weekend (Credit: Netflix)

What did Bridgerton fans say about the news?

Fans of the Bridgerton hunk were most certainly boosted by the news.

“The BBC is once again doing God’s work, bringing us the Duke of Hastings for the Mother’s Day episode of @CBeebiesHQ Bedtime Stories,” said one.

“Wow CBeebies have got the line up this week! Is it still acceptable to watch in your twenties?” asked another.

“Bedtime Stories just got interesting,” said a third.

“Anyone have a spare child I could borrow for March the 14th?” asked another.

“I’ll be sure to return them after storytime with Regé-Jean Page.”

Another added: “I bet all the mums will be there too!”

“He can come and read me, I mean my child, a bedtime story any time he wants to read to me, I mean to her,” another quipped.

A special week of #CBeebiesBedtimeStories just for you! ❤️ 14th March: @regejean

15th March: @RagNBoneMan

16th March: Felicity Jones

17th March: TBC

18th March: Tom Hardy

19th March: @comicrelief story TBC Every evening at 6:50pm then streaming on @bbciplayer 🙌 pic.twitter.com/pcw6GrNN6f — CBeebies Grown-Ups 🎉 (@CBeebiesHQ) March 11, 2021

The return of Tom Hardy

Others harked back to the last time a hunky actor fronted Bedtime Stories.

“I know that there will be a few people on my feed still recovering from Tom Hardy telling bedtime stories on CBeebies. Well, now they’ve got Regé-Jean Page coming your way…” said one.

Not only that, but Tom is also returning to read us all a story next week!

The movie heart-throb will settle down to read kids’ book Somebody Swallowed Stanley on Thursday (March 18).

CBeebies’ Bedtime Stories airs daily at 6.50pm on the CBeebies channel and BBC iPlayer.

