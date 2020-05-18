Brits slam 'insufferable' Microsoft Teams advert

Brits appear to be sick to death of seeing the advert for Microsoft Teams, claiming it's on TV 'every 15 minutes' and is 'making lockdown 100 per cent worse'.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the world has never had more of a need for video call and conferencing platforms, whether it's for work or for the weekly family quiz.

Microsoft's offering, Teams, is among the more widely used of the options available.

A number of telly fans have said they hate the Microsoft Teams advert (Credit: Microsoft)

Read more: ITV sparks 155 complaints with 'horny squirrel' Lynx advert during Britain's Got Talent

And the company is running regular TV ads to attract even more users to the platform.

What don't people like about it?

But now, people are calling for Teams' "annoying" and "insufferable" advert to be scrapped.

One viewer said: "The most annoying advert on TV at the moment is the Microsoft Teams advert. On too much."

Brits claim its on too much (Credit: Microsoft)

A second ranted: "@Microsoft I am so [bleeping] sick of that cheesy Teams advert. Please stop."

Another tweeted, with an angry face emoji: "Sick to death of that sodding Microsoft teams advert."

"I'm going to start a GoFundMe page to pay every TV channel to stop playing that boody Microsoft Teams advert," insisted a fourth, adding: "Who's with me?"

"Does anyone hate the Microsoft Teams advert?" one asked. "Because I see it 1,000 times a day and I wanna scream it's so annoying."

The Most annoying advert on TV at the moment is the Microsoft Teams advert



On too much — Oche Balboa (@ochebalboa2011) May 18, 2020

Sick to death of that sodding Microsoft teams advert 😡 #RichHousePoorHouse — ⚡️ｃｒａｉｇ⚡️ (@cb_038) May 17, 2020

I'm going to start a GoFundMe page to pay every TV channel to stop playing that boody Microsoft Teams advert. Who's with me? — 👸🏻 Queen Wee Linz 👸🏻 (@Wee_Linz_) May 17, 2020

does anyone hate the microsoft teams advert because i see it 1000 times a day and i wanna scream it’s so annoying — mia (@mialfc) May 17, 2020

Read more: Martin Lewis slams 'horrendous' fake adverts claiming he’s died on This Morning

A sixth said: "The thing I'm looking forward to most at the end of this pandemic is never having to see that Microsoft Teams advert ever again."

"The Microsoft Teams advert is making lockdown 100 per cent worse. Have a day off with it," pleaded another viewer.

Claims it's on far too much

Someone else tweeted directly to Microsoft founder Bill Gates, asking for, at the least, another version of the ad to mix things up.

Others called it "insufferable", while others said it made them want to "throw something at the screen". Some complained it's on "every 15 minutes".

The thing I'm looking forward to most at the end of this pandemic is never having to see that Microsoft Teams advert ever again. — Stephen Orford (@SaintBiffy) May 17, 2020

The Microsoft Teams advert is making lockdown 100% worse.



Have a day off with it. — OC & Verde (@OCandVerde) May 17, 2020

Hello Mr @BillGates I trust you are well. I wonder, is there any chance of a different @MicrosoftTeams UK advert please as it would seem that we are currently running on just the one #MicrosoftTeams ad & it isn't having the desired effect anymore. Many thanks. #dontaskyoudontget — Lis! - Mrs Flymo 💋🤘 (@mrsflymo) May 14, 2020

Nobody can stop teams.

But can someone please stop them showing that bloody advert 🙏#MicrosoftTeams — Chloe LeachO’Connell (@LeachClo) May 14, 2020

Can i say publicly “i really get irritated by that annoying Microsoft Teams advert especially the line ‘we are living on teams, it as simple as that’.....grrrr.



Makes me want to throw something at the screen or delete Microsoft Teams. #microsoftteamsadvert — Julie Gosden Turner (@QueenPeggles) May 17, 2020

I am getting unbelievably sick of seeing that insufferable Microsoft Teams advert in every. single. ad break! — Martin S Dixon (@BunnySuicida) May 16, 2020

Has anybody else had enough of the @MicrosoftTeams advert on the TV yet ? It's driving me insane. It should be restricted to one showing a day, not every 15 minutes ☹️ — Pete Sincock (@PSincock) May 15, 2020

ED! contacted Microsoft for comment.

What do you think of the Microsoft Teams advert? See it here. Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.