Mo Gilligan served at this year’s presenter at the BRITs last night (February 8).

The Masked Singer judge fronted the awards ceremony – featuring the likes of Adele and Ed Sheeran – at the O2 Arena in London.

However, some viewers were far from impressed as Mo took over over former host Jack Whitehall.

Mo Gilligan hosted the BRITs last night (Credit: ITV)

BRITs 2022: Mo Gilligan hosts the show

Jack previously hosted the star-studded ceremony between 2018 until 2021.

Following his four-year stint, Mo took over hosting duties on Tuesday evening.

Opening the show, the comedian said: “Everyone is here tonight! We’ve got some of the best musicians in the world.”

He also managed to poke fun at Boris Johnson following the recent ‘partygate’ scandal.

Mo joked: “We all love a party. Speaking of parties, Boris, I know you’re watching.

“I know you love a party. Come down my guy! I know you like a cheeseboard!”

Viewers complained over Mo’s ‘excessive shouting’ (Credit: ITV)

Ahead of Liam Gallagher’s performance, Mo also dressed up as the singer and gave a spot-on impression.

However, some viewers took issue with his “constant shouting” during the show.

Many took to social media to share their thoughts on the new Brits host.

How did viewers react to Mo’s hosting?

On Twitter, one said: “Mo Gilligan makes me feel like I’m the kid at the back of the class who’s not paying attention. Stop shouting!”

Another added: “Normally have to turn my telly up but didn’t need to for Mo Gilligan must be the first time my telly has been turned down in years.”

A third wrote: “Someone’s messed with the autocue and written everything in capitals. Only way to explain Mo Gilligan’s excessive shouting.”

A fourth stated: “I love Mo Gilligan but has nobody told him how microphones work? Why you shouting so much my guy, I could take my hearing aids out and still hear every word he’s saying.”

Meanwhile, others called for Jack to return as host.

They posted: “Mo Gilligan is just over doing it, I miss Jack Whitehall on the Brits.”

Stop shouting!

A second critic tweeted: “So Mo Gilligan doing the #BRITs was unbelievably awful, I mean he was right with bringing something different and that was unfunny jokes. I thought funny people was meant to host it, he tried to hard and failed. @BRITs should of stuck with @jackwhitehall.”

Another complained: “Mo Gilligan is a [bleep] presenter, well out of his depth here, bring back Jack Whitehall… #thebrits.”

But other viewers praised the star after taking on the daunting task.

One shared: “Why is everyone slating Mo Gilligan, I think he did a good job. People saying he’s shouting but he’s a naturally loud person and you can’t have a timid boring person presenting the BRITs you need someone with energy.

“Every year people whingeing about a presenter #BRITs.”

A second added: “Thought the BRITs were damn good last night. Loved the light show for LG. Mo Gilligan presenting, breath of fresh air. Great host.”

A third gushed: “Mo Gilligan smashed it last night @MoTheComedian… looking brilliant too! #oldladycrush.”

