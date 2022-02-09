Idris Elba attended the BRITs 2022 last night and left viewers stunned when he suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

The actor, 49, presented an award segment during last night’s ceremony.

Idris looked as cool as ever as he wore a pink bomber jacket from Gucci, a black t-shirt and jeans.

However, he had suffered a slight mishap as his flies were undone on stage!

Viewers noticed Idris’ trousers were undone! (Credit: ITV)

Idris Elba at the BRITs 2022

As he presented Mastercard Album of the Year and announced Adele as the winner, viewers quickly took to Twitter to point out Idris’ trousers blunder.

One person said on Twitter: “The highlight of #brits2022 was Idris Elba presenting an award with his flies open. What..? The music? Nope.”

Another wrote: “Does Idris Elba have his flies undone or is that ‘fashion’?”

One joked: “Take you sunglasses off Idris then you will be able to see to pull your flies up.”

Another added: “Idris Elbas flies are undone, who let him on the Brits stage like that?! I just can’t deal.”

Meanwhile, others were tweeting about Idris’ bright pink jacket.

One quipped: “Be right back.. just remortgaging my house for Idris Elba’s Jacket.”

Another said: “Idris Elba’s jacket deserves its own tweet tbh. I want to come back as that jacket in my next life.”

Adele won three awards last night (Credit: YouTube/Brits)

A third joked: “Idris Elba has definitely bought that jacket off Del Boy in Peckham market for 30 quid.”

Last night’s ceremony saw singer Adele win three BRIT Awards.

She won Song of the Year with Easy on Me as well as Artist of the Year and Album of the Year.

After bagging Album of the Year, Adele paid tribute to her son, nine, and her ex-husband.

She said: “I’d like to dedicate this award to my son. And to Simon, to his dad.

“This album was all of our journey, not just mine.”

She added: “I’m proud of myself for sticking to my guns and putting out an album about something so personal to me… People don’t do that so much anymore.”

You can catch up on the BRIT Awards on ITV Hub.

