British Soap Awards viewers have admitted to breaking down in tears as Paul O’Grady was honoured during the In Memoriam section of the awards show.

Lifelong soap fan Paul hosted the Soap Awards in 2004 and 2005. He also guest-starred in Holby City in 2013. He was honoured at the end of the In Memoriam section alongside other soap stars such as Bill Treacher and Andy Devine.

Fans were in tears over the star who died in March this year, as they confessed they still can’t believe he’s gone.

Paul O’Grady hosted the Soap Awards in 2004 and 2005 (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady honoured at the British Soap Awards

During the In Memoriam section, a clip of Paul hosting the 2005 British Soap Awards played, where he joked: “Last year I kissed everybody and my glasses were buckled and covered in slobber when I got home. I got a cold sore I had for a fortnight I couldn’t shift, so keep your hands off me OK!”

He then added: “Win or lose, life would be a really boring place without you lot. Here’s a big thank you from me and your millions of fans.” An image of the late Paul then appeared alongside the caption: Paul O’Grady MBE, British Soap Awards Host, 2004 and 2005.

Many fans confessed they were in tears over the tribute. One fan wrote: “Aww the tribute to Paul O’Grady. Still can’t believe he’s gone.” A second viewer added: “Paul O’Grady was taken from us far too soon.” Another viewer shared: “I still cry every time I’m reminded Paul O’Grady isn’t with us anymore. He was the best.” A fifth person added: “What a lovely nod to Paul O’Grady.”

Someone else wrote: “Sobbing at the Paul o Grady memories on the Soap Awards.” Another added: “Oh Paul, we miss you,” followed by crying emojis.

Paul’s husband Andre shared another recent loss (Credit: Cover Images)

Paul’s husband Andre shared more recent heartbreak

Andre Portasio, the husband of the late comedian, shared more recent heartbreak with fans on Instagram. Andre admitted “bad news keeps on coming” and added it was “a very sad day at our house” as two of their goats passed away.

He posted a photo of his late husband smiling with the goats as he shared: “Goats Maleficent and Beebo have both passed away today.” Fans shared their support for Andre after he shared the sad loss. One fan wrote: “So sorry to hear that, Andre. I hope that you, the dogs and all other animals are faring better. Thinking of you and sending love.” Another follower wrote: “Really sorry, Andre! Send you my love.”

Read more: TV favourite ‘lined up to replace Paul O’Grady on For the Love of Dogs’ but fans aren’t happy: ‘Is this a joke?’

What did you think of the tribute? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.