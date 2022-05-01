Britain’s Got Talent witch: Fans convinced it’s really past finalist behind the mask

Fans of Britain’s Got Talent claim they’ve figured out who’s behind the mask of terrifying illusionist The Witch.

Many initially thought it was one of the hosts, either Ant McPartlin or Declan Donnelly.

But now some are convinced it is master magician Marc Spellman who was a BGT semi-finalist in 2018 and finished second in 2019.

The Witch handed apples to the panel of judges only for Amanda Holden’s to explode sending creepy crawlies everywhere (Credit: Syco/Thames/ ITV)

The Witch on Britain’s Got Talent left Alesha scared

The Witch’s tricks left the judges scared.

At one point he handed apples to judges Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon.

When it came to Amanda, The Witch cackled: “Do you know why they say beauty’s only skin deep? Because we’re all rotten to the core.”

At that point the apple exploded shedding cockroaches and meal worms all over the judges’ desk. It sent Alesha Dixon running into the audience looking terrified.

The character’s true identity was not revealed, with the act captioned only: “The Witch, age unknown.”

Is Marc back for a third time? (Credit: ITV)

Who is The Witch on Britain’s Got Talent?

But now fans are convinced it is Marc Spellman who made two appearances on the show, once as himself and another as the mysterious masked character X in 2019.

One fan tweeted: “That Witch was trying to send some sort of message. I wonder if The Witch is Marc Spelmann in costume.”

Another said: “I’m convinced that The Witch is Marc Spelmann back again.”

A third teased: “Hmm, where have I seen this person before?”

“Anyone else think the witch is Marc Spelmann round three? Great act!” said one more.

Marc was eliminated from BGT Series 12 losing out to eventual winner, comedian Lost Voice Guy.

The apple soon exploded (Credit: Syco/Thames/ITV)

Standing ovation for magic video

For his audition back then, Marc asked David to choose the colour of a crayon, Alesha to choose a random animal from a pack of cards, Amanda to mix up a Rubik’s Cube and Simon Cowell to circle a word in a book.

He then played a video on the screen explaining how his wife had been diagnosed with cancer and that his daughter had to go through chemotherapy.

The correct answers to all four of the choices were later revealed in the video. He received a standing ovation and a Golden Buzzer from Ant and Dec sending him into the semi-finals.

When he returned as Magician X in 2019, no one had any idea who he was until his very last performance in the final.

