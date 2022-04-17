Britain’s Got Talent viewers rage at ITV over Stephen Mulhern ‘snub’

Britain’s Got Talent viewers are raging over Stephen Mulhern’s absence from the show.

The popular presenter hosted spin-off Britain’s Got More Talent on ITV2 for more than a decade.

Stephen Mulhern is missed by Britain’s Got Talent fans (Credit: Splash)

But last night he and the show were nowhere to be found.

Britain’s Got More Talent was actually axed in 2019 – but with the pandemic throwing everything BGT up int he air, viewers had forgotten.

And they were furious last night to be denied the spinoff.

Read more: Britain’s Got Talent star Susan Boyle tops show’s all-time Golden Moments poll

One said: “Britain’s Got More Talent will always be the more superior show. Bring it back!”

A second said: “Why isn’t Britain’s Got More Talent on TV anymore? What a stupid move.”

A third said: “Britain’s Got Talent is nothing without Stephen Mulhern. He’s so funny on In For A Penny.”

Britain’s Got Talent viewers furious over missing show

Another said: “@StephenMulhern is they no more BGMT?

“I used to love watching this straight after BGT such a shame it’s not on.”

Stephen previously opened up about the decision to axe the show calling it “a shame”.

Stephen Mulhern last appeared on Britain’s Got Talent in 2019 (Credit: Splash)

He told The Sun: “It’s a shame and when it was decided they weren’t going to do the ITV2 version I think the consensus among the boys and judges was this is a ­massive gap.

“We did it from day one, when there were only three judges. Do I think it’s a shame? I do. We got away with a lot of stuff.”

Meanwhile Ant and Dec recently shut down hopes that Stephen would return to the franchise in some way.

Read more: Britain’s Got Talent viewers brand Loren Allred Golden Buzzer appearance ‘unfair’

They spoke to Entertainment Daily! about the chances of him returning.

Opening up, Ant admitted: “We always miss Stephen, we always like having him around so of course we miss him.”

He then quipped: “But we see enough of him on Saturday Night Takeaway so we’ll keep him there for now.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!