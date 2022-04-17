Stephen Mulhern smiling with BGT stars Amanda Holden and David Walliams
TV

Britain’s Got Talent viewers rage at ITV over Stephen Mulhern ‘snub’

Britain's Got More Talent was axed in 2019

By Entertainment Daily

Britain’s Got Talent viewers are raging over Stephen Mulhern’s absence from the show.

The popular presenter hosted spin-off Britain’s Got More Talent on ITV2 for more than a decade.

Stephen Mulhern is missed by Britain's Got Talent fans (Credit: Splash)
But last night he and the show were nowhere to be found.

Britain’s Got More Talent was actually axed in 2019 – but with the pandemic throwing everything BGT up int he air, viewers had forgotten.

And they were furious last night to be denied the spinoff.

Read more: Britain’s Got Talent star Susan Boyle tops show’s all-time Golden Moments poll

One said: “Britain’s Got More Talent will always be the more superior show. Bring it back!”

A second said: “Why isn’t Britain’s Got More Talent on TV anymore? What a stupid move.”

A third said: “Britain’s Got Talent is nothing without Stephen Mulhern. He’s so funny on In For A Penny.”

Britain’s Got Talent viewers furious over missing show

Another said: “@StephenMulhern is they no more BGMT?

“I used to love watching this straight after BGT such a shame it’s not on.”

Stephen previously opened up about the decision to axe the show calling it “a shame”.

Stephen Mulhern last appeared on Britain's Got Talent in 2019 (Credit: Splash)
He told The Sun: “It’s a shame and when it was decided they weren’t going to do the ITV2 version I think the consensus among the boys and judges was this is a ­massive gap.

“We did it from day one, when there were only three judges. Do I think it’s a shame? I do. We got away with a lot of stuff.”

Meanwhile Ant and Dec recently shut down hopes that Stephen would return to the franchise in some way.

Read more: Britain’s Got Talent viewers brand Loren Allred Golden Buzzer appearance ‘unfair’

They spoke to Entertainment Daily! about the chances of him returning.

Opening up, Ant admitted: “We always miss Stephen, we always like having him around so of course we miss him.”

He then quipped: “But we see enough of him on Saturday Night Takeaway so we’ll keep him there for now.”

